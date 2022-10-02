Video
Dhaka district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

Rofiul Haque and Mohammad Sahadat Hossain slammed a brilliant hat-trick each as Dhaka district registered a massive victory in the Al Arafah Islami Bank 27th National Youth Hockey crushing Gazipur district by 16-0 goals held on Saturday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.
Apart from Rofiul Haque's four goals, Sahadat Hossain scored hat-trick with three goals, Mohammad Emon and Tanjil Rahman Ronok scored a brace each while Nazmus Sabit, Pavel Hossain, Wasim Ahmed, Sihab Hossin and Shahruk Mia Siyam supported them with a lone goal for the winning side in the one-sided affairs.
Earlier, in the day's first match, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP), rode on Saddam Khan's hat-trick, drubbed Kishorganj district by 8-0 goals also held at the same venue.
In the day's match, Saddam scored hat-trick with three goals while Ramim Hossain, Sabedur Rahman, Siful Islam, Azizur Rahman and Aman Shorif netted one goal apiece for BKSP.     -BSS


