Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

It's our failure not to notice Tigresses' success properly: Papon

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon speaks to the media after Bangladesh National Women's team win the opening match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 against Thailand on Saturday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon speaks to the media after Bangladesh National Women's team win the opening match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 against Thailand on Saturday. photo:: screenshot

Nazmul Hassan Papon, the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) heaped a shower of praise on the Bangladesh Women's team whose splash of success in the International circuit went largely unnoticed.
Papon said that the girls have been playing well for a long time but he admitted their failure of not being able to pay attention in that way.
"The girls have been playing well for a long time. We are not noticing it. It's failure from our part. They became hat-trick champion in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers and before then they became Asia Cup champions beating team like India. They played World Cup. They are consistently playing well," Papon said in Sylhet as Bangladesh made a flying start, pummeling Thailand by nine wickets in their Asia Cup opener on Saturday.
Papon flew to Sylhet in the morning for the opening match. After the toss, he started the Asia Cup by flying balloons with the two captains. The president then sat in the box and enjoyed the entire game. He was accompanied by BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury and Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Jalal Yunus.
Expressing the feeling of victory, the BCB boss said the way Bangladesh simply toyed with Thailand bowling was a treat to watch and at the same time, he made it clear, he was not expecting such a dominating performance from these girls.
"It feels good. If we look at the world ranking, Bangladesh is probably at number 9. Ireland, Scotland, Thailand, Zimbabwe are behind them. But these four teams are of close quality. They are a very strong opponent for us as they are a close quality team and last time they played in the World Cup. I was getting a fear for that, whether it will be a tight match or not. But the
way they played was a treat to watch."      -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal rewarded for keeping faith with Arteta: Conte
ManU 'warrior' Martinez faces Haaland test in Manchester derby
Hamraoui returns to training with PSG after assault arrests
Gabriel Jesus says he left City over Guardiola style of play
Superb Musiala guides Bayern to 'brutal' win over Leverkusen
Maradona 'Hand of God' shirt to go on display during World Cup
FIDE World Youth Under-16 Chess Olympiad begins today
Swashbuckling Salt spices up England's series-levelling T20I win


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft