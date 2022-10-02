It's our failure not to notice Tigresses' success properly: Papon



Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon speaks to the media after Bangladesh National Women's team win the opening match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 against Thailand on Saturday. photo:: screenshot

Nazmul Hassan Papon, the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) heaped a shower of praise on the Bangladesh Women's team whose splash of success in the International circuit went largely unnoticed.Papon said that the girls have been playing well for a long time but he admitted their failure of not being able to pay attention in that way."The girls have been playing well for a long time. We are not noticing it. It's failure from our part. They became hat-trick champion in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers and before then they became Asia Cup champions beating team like India. They played World Cup. They are consistently playing well," Papon said in Sylhet as Bangladesh made a flying start, pummeling Thailand by nine wickets in their Asia Cup opener on Saturday.Papon flew to Sylhet in the morning for the opening match. After the toss, he started the Asia Cup by flying balloons with the two captains. The president then sat in the box and enjoyed the entire game. He was accompanied by BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury and Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Jalal Yunus.Expressing the feeling of victory, the BCB boss said the way Bangladesh simply toyed with Thailand bowling was a treat to watch and at the same time, he made it clear, he was not expecting such a dominating performance from these girls."It feels good. If we look at the world ranking, Bangladesh is probably at number 9. Ireland, Scotland, Thailand, Zimbabwe are behind them. But these four teams are of close quality. They are a very strong opponent for us as they are a close quality team and last time they played in the World Cup. I was getting a fear for that, whether it will be a tight match or not. But theway they played was a treat to watch." -BSS