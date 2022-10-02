BNP to face people’s wrath if it creates chaos over polls :Quader  

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said if there is any chaos in the country in the name of protesting elections, BNP will face people's wrath.

He said this at a demonstration and protest rally organized by AL Hazaribagh thana unit in the capital against BNP-Jamaat arson attack and anarchy.

Noting that the next election will be held according to the constitution and not according to the will of BNP, Obaidul Quader said, according to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Awami League will not even get 30 seats in the next election, so has BNP secretary general become an astrologer? He said that even in 2008, the leader of BNP had said that Awami League would not even get 30 seats, but the polls showed that BNP did not even get 30 seats.

Obaidul Quader, Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, also commented that only the Almighty and the people of the country know what the result of the next election will be. Awami League general secretary claimed that BNP's forehead will burn if the EVM system is used for voting. The party is skilled in vote robbery, so they are opposing EVMs for vote robbery.

Obaidul Quader said that whether or not to come to the polls is a personal matter of BNP, Awami League also wants BNP to come to the polls, but there is no need to forcibly bring anyone to the polls. Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, among others, also spoke in the programme.