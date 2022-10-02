Local leadership crucial to climate adaptation: Experts

Local communities most affected by climate change are the most engaged and innovative in designing adaptation measures, say climate activists.

However, their access to resources, technology, and finance is limited, which the relevant authorities must consider. This immense potential and creativity of people and local communities must be unlocked, encouraged, and carried forward through locally led adaptation (LLA), which nurtures their ideas and implements them as solutions, speakers stressed on round-table dialogue last week was held as part of the National Platform on LLA (NPLLA).This introductory dialogue was organized by the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) and the key messages from this discussion will be brought to the UN Climate Conference (COP27), which will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt in November.

The Paris Agreement includes a global goal for adapting to the negative impact of climate change. At COP26, the new commitment to bring international finance for adaptation is linked with mitigation. Delivery of the COP26 agreement for developed nations to double adaptation finance by 2025 is not only pivotal to unlocking the full potential of adaptation action in Africa and around the world. It is also a crucial factor in the restoration of confidence in international cooperation to tackle climate breakdown amid accelerating warming and climate impacts and their deepening of global injustices.

The International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) is one of the first endorsers of the eight principles of Locally-led Adaptation (LLA), and has been promoting it at national and global level for some time.

"There has been much discussion about the distinctions between Community-based adaptation-CBA and Locally Led Adaptation-LLA, and it is the middle 'L,' said Dr Saleemul Huq. This L stands for leadership. It represents individual leadership and the promotion of grassroots leadership. It is critical to develop social capital and to cooperate and interact with one another in order to advocate for a better tomorrow." Dr Mizan R. Khan stated that LLA fosters knowledge of decolonisation, with the global south serving as a champion for climate change adaptation. Furthermore, youths are the future, and they should advocate for the adoption of LLA principles in national policy."

Sohanur Rahman, Executive Coordinator, YouthNet For Climate Justice demanded that half of all climate financing be spent on strengthening resilience and adapting to the consequences of global warming. Patient and predictable funding are key. This is a core principle of locally-led adaptation. Last May, ICCCAD organized a two-day consultation programme to gather information on LLA and to communicate with possible stakeholders (government bodies, INGOs, NGO's, CSO's, grass-root groups, activists, and people).













