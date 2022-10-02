Dengue: 635 more patients hospitalised

Another dengue patient died in 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 56. Besides, 635 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 518 have been admitted in different hospital of Dhaka and 117 outside of Dhaka.

The latest death was reported from Barishal division raising the death toll in the division to 5.

The dengue death toll in Dhaka division remained unchanged at 27 and in Chattogram division at 24.













