Raise public awareness about risk of consuming polished rice: Sadhan

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said on Saturday, "When 100 tonnes of rice is polished at least five tonnes of the grain, containing its most nutritious part, is wasted".
"So, we should start a movement against consuming polished rice,"  Sadhan said while inaugurating  'International Nutrition Olympiad-2022' at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) at Sher-i-Banglanagar, in the capital.
Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development (BIID) hosted the two-day event in association with the food ministry.
BIID is an inclusive business initiative engaged in developing ICT enabled products and services to support initiatives of government and non-government organisations (NGOs) with the objective of providing citizens with access to Base of the Pyramid (BoP) segment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and ICT enabled information and services.  BIID says, "It's working in numerous sectors using ICT to reach customers and partners to bring relevant services closer to communities."
The minister visited the stalls of the Olympiad on the campus. "We should keep in mind that there are no nutrients in the shiny rice. If there is no nutrition in the rice, people will suffer from malnutrition. It will be painful for us. So, we should start a movement against polished shiny rice," he said. He said that the ministry of food was working to ensure safe and nutritious food the people.
He called upon the youth and the Nutrition Club to raise public awareness about the risk of consuming polished rice.
Chaired by Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain, the  event's speakers included Prof Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan, vice-chancellor of the SAU, Zuena Aziz, principal coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals at the Prime Minister's Office and Shahid Uddin Akbar, chief executive officer and founder of the BIID.


