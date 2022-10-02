Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 October, 2022, 3:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Be vocal against anti-state propaganda: PM

Published : Sunday, 2 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking with leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League's US chapter and expatriate Bangladeshis at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington DC on Friday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking with leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League's US chapter and expatriate Bangladeshis at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington DC on Friday. photo : pid

WASHINGTON, Oct 1: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the Bangladeshi diaspora to raise their voice against those who tarnish the image of Bangladesh and spread anti-state propaganda from abroad.
She renewed her call while exchanging views with leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League's US chapter and expatriate Bangladeshis at a hotel in Washington DC on Friday.
PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed reporters about the meeting.
"We've to be vocal against such propaganda and depict the real picture of Bangladesh," said Hasina.
She stated that some organisations that talk about human rights provided a list (of victims of forced enforcement) with names of two fugitive Indians and some persons who are now seen in BNP's processions.
She said some Bangladeshi people fled the country committing different misdeeds and they have become big clowns abroad.
 "They talk nonsense and whatever they wish against Bangladesh every day on social media taking the advantage of Digital Bangladesh built by us.. You will have to take steps to give proper replies to them," said the PM, adding that their job is to damage the image of the country by bringing false allegations.
The war criminals, killers of Bangabandhu and their children are among those who are behind the anti-state propaganda, she said.
Sheikh Hasina questioned how the USA that advocates for humanity and human rights can shelter Bangabandhu's killers who had not spared women and children even a four-year-old.
She said the government holds talks with the USA and requests them time and again to repatriate Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The PM said the construction of Padma Bridge was a huge challenge but her government completed it overcoming all sorts of conspiracies and brightened the image of the country in the global arena. She asked the expatriates to send remittance through legal channels.  Now anyone can  open a bank account with the use of his or her passport  instead of a national identity card, she added.
Hasina asked the Bangladesh diaspora to raise the misdeeds including arson violence done by BNP-Jamaat alliance. Though the blockade enforced by BNP (after the 2014 national election) has not been called off yet, Bangladesh is marching forward, she added.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP to face people’s wrath if it creates chaos over polls :Quader  
Local leadership crucial to climate adaptation: Experts
Dengue: 635 more patients hospitalised
Raise public awareness about risk of consuming polished rice: Sadhan
Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad central committee
Covid: 5 deaths, 480 new cases in 24hrs
Be vocal against anti-state propaganda: PM
Bodies of mother, 2 sons recovered


Latest News
International unit to probe pipeline blasts: Germany
Ukraine forces enter key town in region annexed by Russia
Troublemakers centering Durgapuja will face the music: Asaduzzaman
Momen urges UN to appoint Bangladeshis as peacekeeping force commanders
Gang-rape of housewife: Three held in Patuakhali
Schoolboy drowns in pond in Patuakhali
Two handed over to police after mass beating for rape
Eggs, meat can be sold at lower prices if govt provides policy support: FBCCI
Puja Udjapan Committee emphasizes communal harmony
US urges probe after 7-year-old Palestinian boy dies by Israelis
Most Read News
12 climate MPs endorse call for fossil fuel free future
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD
73 years of Chinese Revolution
Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey
Where is the end of communal violence?
Reckless student politics in educational institutions
Daughters Day, social justice in Bangladesh and South Asia
8pc of school students suffer from mental problem: Unicef
Durga Puja begins today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft