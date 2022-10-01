Video
Covid positivity rate rises to 14.66pc

1 death, 708 new cases in 24hrs

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded one death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 29,363. During the time 708 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 2,025,197.    
Besides, 687 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing
up the 1,965,188 and overall recovery rate at 97.04 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 14.66 per cent from Thursday's 13.53 per cent while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.61 per cent and the death rate at 1.45 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 4,828 samples.
The deceased was a man aged between 61-70 years old from Dhaka.
In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


