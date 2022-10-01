Video
Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun takes charge as IGP

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274

Outgoing IGP Benazir Ahmed receives a bouquet from incoming IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun at the Police Headquarters in the city on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Outgoing IGP Benazir Ahmed receives a bouquet from incoming IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun at the Police Headquarters in the city on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun took over as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Friday.
He replaced Benazir Ahmed who retired on Friday as the country's police chief, according to a press release.
The new IGP was given a guard of honour by a police team at the police headquarters Friday afternoon.
After taking the charge, he paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath on Bangabandhu's portrait at Dhanmondi 32. He also signed the visit book there.
He later placed a wreath at the police memorial at Rajarbagh paying tribute to the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the 1971 War of Liberation.
On September 22, the government appointed Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as the new IGP.
Benazir was given a farewell through guard of honour at the police headquarters this afternoon.
Later, he boarded the IGP's decorated car following the long-standing tradition and customs of Bangladesh Police and was given farewell by pulling a rope tied to the car.
Benazir Ahmed joined the Bangladesh Police in 1988 and was appointed IGP on April 15 in 2020.    -UNB


