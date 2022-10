PM invites Saudi Crown Prince to visit BD

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary handed over the invitation letter to the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia

Waleed El Khereiji at his ministry's office in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, said a press release here on Friday.

Patwary also conveyed greeting to the Saudi Prince for becoming prime minister of the kingdom.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz named his son and heir Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom's prime minister. -BSS





