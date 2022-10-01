AL up to prevent fair polls, says Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that Awami League has become desperate to prevent a neutral and credible general election in Bangladesh.

Rizvi also commented that Awami League has handed over sticks instead of books and pens to their student organization Chhatra League.

He made this comment after offering prayer to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave on Friday on the occasion of Jatiyatabadi Ulema Dal, marking its 43rd founding anniversary.

Rizvi said, "In the Dhaka University Awami League's golden boys and in the Eden College there golden girls are doing unprecedented drama. To continue this performance Obaidul Quader is reluctant to talking about caretaker government."

"Awami League is ignoring democratic community of the world. They are not concern about the guideline of the European, American and international welfare organizations. Because the government is not elected by the peoples vote," said Rizvi.

Rizvi "Alleging that the Awami government is taking position against free, fair and impartial elections in the country, Rizvi said that, the illegal government is afraid to vote on the day. They want to stay in power by exploiting the state machinery through fake votes at midnight."

"Awami League leaders including the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are misleading the people of the country by spreading distort information. On the other hand, they are very happy with money laundering, corruption and looting," said the Awami League leader.

Dhaka Mohanagar North BNP postponed its scheduled public rally on October 6, due to the Sarodio Durga Puja. The party wanted to hold a rally in Dhaka on Saturday (October 1).