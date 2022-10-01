Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 October, 2022, 11:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

AL up to prevent fair polls, says Rizvi

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that Awami League has become desperate to prevent a neutral and credible general election in Bangladesh.
Rizvi also commented that Awami League has handed over sticks instead of books and pens to their student organization Chhatra League.
He made this comment after offering prayer to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave on Friday on the occasion of Jatiyatabadi Ulema Dal, marking its 43rd founding anniversary.
Rizvi said, "In the Dhaka University Awami League's golden boys and in the Eden College there golden girls are doing unprecedented drama. To continue this performance Obaidul Quader is reluctant to talking about caretaker government."
"Awami League is ignoring democratic community of the world. They are not concern about the guideline of the European, American and international welfare organizations. Because the government is not elected by the peoples vote," said Rizvi.      
Rizvi "Alleging that the Awami government is taking position against free, fair and impartial elections in the country, Rizvi said that, the illegal government is afraid to vote on the day. They want to stay in power by exploiting the state machinery through fake votes at midnight."
"Awami League leaders including the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are misleading the people of the country by spreading distort information. On the other hand, they are very happy with money laundering, corruption and looting," said the Awami League leader.
Dhaka Mohanagar North BNP postponed its scheduled public rally on October 6, due to the Sarodio Durga Puja. The party wanted to hold a rally in Dhaka on Saturday (October 1).



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL up to prevent fair polls, says Rizvi
BSEC approves AGB Ltd as CSE's strategic partner
BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas addresses a rally organised by BNP
Expelled leaders and activists of Eden College
ERRATUM
Thakurgaon Land Office staff suspended for taking bribe
Covid: 1 death, 678 new cases reported
Nearly 1m people face starvation in hunger hotspots: UN agencies


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Satkhira
Child drowns in Gazipur
PM: Efforts underway to repatriate war criminals, Bangabandhu's killers
Dhaka's air quality is 'unhealthy'
SSC examinee killed in Chattogram road crash
Durga Puja begins
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
Ukraine's NATO move as Russia annexes 4 regions
US announces severe sanctions on Russia over annexations
Tigresses optimistic for a winning start to Asia Cup
Most Read News
Suicide bombing kills 19, mostly girls, at education center in Kabul
Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears, hunger
Ukraine's NATO move as Russia annexes 4 regions
Tell the world about BNP's misrule: PM urges expats
Putin to officially annex 4 Ukrainian regions on Friday
Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories today
Armoured Corps 42nd Annual Commander's Conference 2022
Price hike weighs heavy on low income people
Demonstrators including unions attend a rally as part of a nationwide day of workers strike
Will the next election be any different from the previous ones?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft