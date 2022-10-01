Video
5-tier security measures for Durga Puja in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 30: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) ) has  taken up a five-tier  security arrangement to ensure smooth holding of upcoming holy Durga Puja beginning from Friday, the major religious festival of the Hindu community .
The security measures, aimed at celebrating the festival without fear and traditional enthusiasm, will start from Saturday and will remain in force until immersion of the idols.
CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy visited different Puja Mondops on Friday and discussed the overall security arrangements of the Puja Mandaps with the journalists present here.
A total of 266 Puja Mondops have already been set up in Chattogram city by the Hindu Community this year, Lion Ashis Bhatacharzee, President of Chattogram City Puja Udjapon Parisad said.
The CMP authority will deploy 12 members of law enforcement agency in and around every Puja Mondop, CMP commissioner said.  
Each puja mandap will have also plainclothes policemen as well as policemen from Striking Reserve Force, SWAT, and Bomb Disposal Unit on duty.  There are also detective police members.  Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has taken five levels of security measures to ensure overall security, he added. The CMP authority will also set up a control room to smoothly handle the situation of Durgapuja, he added.
Besides, the intelligence agencies were directed to intensify their round the clock vigilance in and around the city, he added.
" We will also monitor buses, launches, trains, auto-rickshaws, cars, microbuses and other vehicles at all the strategic intersections in the  city and its adjoining districts to prevent crimes," Krisna Pada added.
Besides, CMP has already set up nearly 120 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at different strategic points to monitor the security measures arranged for the city dwellers.
He said, they will engage 2500 police personnel at 121 points   and would set up 32 check posts in different strategic places in the metropolis for the purpose.
Besides, deployment of additional three thousand forces in addition to detective vigilance has been intensified in all   Key Point Installations (KPI), he said. All the entry points of the city like Shah Amanat Bridge, City Gate and Oxygen area have been brought under tight security measures with CCTV monitoring. Necessary instruction has also been given to search the suspicious persons at any points during the festival, CMP sources said .
The five-day long Sharadiya Durga Puga, the biggest religious festival of the Bangali Hindus, formally will begin  from Oct 1 in the city and elsewhere in the district with the   Bodhan (the process of infusing life into idol) amidst  traditional enthusiasm and due solemnity.     -BSS



