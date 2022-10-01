Trade via Banglabandha land port to remain suspended for 11 days

PANCHAGARH, Sept 30: Bangladesh's export-import activities with India, Nepal and Bhutan via the Banglabandha land port will remain suspended for 11 days, on the occasion of Durga puja and Eid-e-Miladunnabi, port authorities said on Friday.

Banglabandha Import-Exporter Group and Phulbari Exporters and Importers Welfare Association of India have taken the decision to keep trading via the land port shut from Friday to October 9.

Port authorities said that export-import activities among Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Bhutan through the Banglabandha land port will resume on October 10.

However, the movement of travellers through the land port will continue as usual, said Banglabandha immigration checkpost officer-in-charge Nazrul Islam. -UNB











