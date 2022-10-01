3.20 lakh C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Sept 30: As many as 3,20,924 doses of Covid-19 jabs were administered in all eight districts of Rangpur division in a single day on Thursday.

"With the inoculation of 3,20,924 doses on Thursday, the total number of administered Covid-19 jabs rose to three crore 19 lakh and 570 in the division," Divisional Deputy Director (Health) Dr Md Habibur Rahman said on Friday.

Among the 3,20,924 doses of the jabs inoculated on Thursday, 15,985 were administered as the first doses, 45,603 as the second doses and 2,59,336 as the booster doses.

"Till Thursday, a total of 1,36,90,160 people got the first doses of Covid-19 jabs, and of them, 1,31,46,790 got the second doses and 50,63,620 got the booster doses," Divisional Director (Health) Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 64,876 as two fresh Covid-19 cases were diagnosed after testing 14 new samples on Thursday in the division.

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients rose to 63,494 as 141 more patients healed during the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday.

"Besides, the number of casualties remained steady at 1,289 as no new death was reported during the last 24 hours," Dr Rahman said. -BSS

















