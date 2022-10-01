25 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 30: A total of 25 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours after testing 139 samples in eight Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate in the district hit almost 17.98 percent till Friday morning.

With the diagnosis of 25 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 1,28,954 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram said. At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 1,27, 928 with the recovery of 18 more patients during the time. -BSS



