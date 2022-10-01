Mass-awareness on birth and death registration stressed

RAJSHAHI, Sept 30: Wide-ranging mass-awareness about the importance of birth and death registration can be the best way of achieving sustainable development goals in this field.

Birth and death registration of all citizens of the country has become an urgent need for formulating a flawless database in near future.

Senior goverment officials and others concerned made the observations while addressing the quarterly meeting of divisional level birth and death registration taskforce committee held at the conference hall of divisional commissioner on Thursday.

Secretary to the Ministry of Railways Dr Humayun Kabir addressed the meeting as chief guest, while Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah was in the chair.

Additional Commissioners Abu Taher Masud Rana and Moinul Islam, Divisional Director of Local Government Enamul Haque and Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Abdul Jalil also spoke.

The meeting was told that registration of a newborn and in the death case within 45 days is mandatory and the message must be reached to everyone on priority basis as no basic public service will be available without birth registration.

Railway Secretary Humayun Kabir said many people suffer a lot due to error in birth registration. So, birth registration must be prepared with correct and similar information in all personal documents.

He said the divisional level meeting has been organized here with the main thrust of bringing Rajshahi division under 100 percent birth and death registration.

In his remarks, Divisional Commissioner Zafarullah said: "We are now in the list of developing countries. For further development, more progress is needed in the process of birth and death registration."

Rajshahi division has attained success in the field of birth registration but more work should be done in the field of death registration, he added. -BSS









