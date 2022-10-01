Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 October, 2022, 11:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Pvt univs’ permanent campuses: deadline ends on Dec 31

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 300

Many reputed private universities of the country are still operating their activities under temporary arrangement defying the University Grants Commission's repeated warnings to shift to permanent campuses.   
UGC authorities said the period of temporary permit granted to them will end on December 31 this year and then it can shut new enrolment in these universities and take legal actions against them.
Fresh student enrolment and all other activities of those private universities will be shut if they fail to shift to their permanent campuses within December 31 , said UGC member Professor Dr Biswajit Chanda said.
The commission gave the deadline as 12 years have passed after granting temporary permit to 23 private universities and most of them failed to take any significant steps to shift to their campuses or build the infrastructures necessary for it, he said.
These are Brac University, University of Liberal Arts (ULAB), Daffodil International University (DIT), Stamford University, State University of Bangladesh, The People's University of Bangladesh, Dhaka International University, Manarat International University, Bangladesh University, University of Development Alternative (UODA), Southeast University, Northern University Bangladesh, Green University of Bangladesh, Shanto -Mariam University of Creative Technology, The Millennium University, Presidency University, University of South Asia, Uttara University, Victoria University of Bangladesh, Prime Asia University, Royal University of Dhaka, , Asha University of Bangladesh and City University.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5-tier security measures for Durga Puja in Ctg
Trade via Banglabandha land port to remain suspended for 11 days
3.20 lakh C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur
DMP arrests 59 for selling, consuming drugs in city
25 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Mass-awareness on birth and death registration stressed
Pvt univs’ permanent campuses: deadline ends on Dec 31
Bridge to be built on Karotoa River soon: Sujan


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Satkhira
Child drowns in Gazipur
PM: Efforts underway to repatriate war criminals, Bangabandhu's killers
Dhaka's air quality is 'unhealthy'
SSC examinee killed in Chattogram road crash
Durga Puja begins
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
Ukraine's NATO move as Russia annexes 4 regions
US announces severe sanctions on Russia over annexations
Tigresses optimistic for a winning start to Asia Cup
Most Read News
Suicide bombing kills 19, mostly girls, at education center in Kabul
Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears, hunger
Ukraine's NATO move as Russia annexes 4 regions
Tell the world about BNP's misrule: PM urges expats
Putin to officially annex 4 Ukrainian regions on Friday
Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories today
Armoured Corps 42nd Annual Commander's Conference 2022
Price hike weighs heavy on low income people
Demonstrators including unions attend a rally as part of a nationwide day of workers strike
Will the next election be any different from the previous ones?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft