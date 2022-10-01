Pvt univs’ permanent campuses: deadline ends on Dec 31

Many reputed private universities of the country are still operating their activities under temporary arrangement defying the University Grants Commission's repeated warnings to shift to permanent campuses.

UGC authorities said the period of temporary permit granted to them will end on December 31 this year and then it can shut new enrolment in these universities and take legal actions against them.

Fresh student enrolment and all other activities of those private universities will be shut if they fail to shift to their permanent campuses within December 31 , said UGC member Professor Dr Biswajit Chanda said.

The commission gave the deadline as 12 years have passed after granting temporary permit to 23 private universities and most of them failed to take any significant steps to shift to their campuses or build the infrastructures necessary for it, he said.

These are Brac University, University of Liberal Arts (ULAB), Daffodil International University (DIT), Stamford University, State University of Bangladesh, The People's University of Bangladesh, Dhaka International University, Manarat International University, Bangladesh University, University of Development Alternative (UODA), Southeast University, Northern University Bangladesh, Green University of Bangladesh, Shanto -Mariam University of Creative Technology, The Millennium University, Presidency University, University of South Asia, Uttara University, Victoria University of Bangladesh, Prime Asia University, Royal University of Dhaka, , Asha University of Bangladesh and City University. -UNB













