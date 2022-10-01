Bridge to be built on Karotoa River soon: Sujan

PANCHAGARH, Sept 30: Railways Minister M Nurul Islam Sujan has said a bridge would be built on the Karotoa River near Aulia Ghat in the district very soon to meet the long-cherished demand of the people of the region.

"Inhabitants of Boda and Debiganj upazilas were demading for long to build a bridge on the Karotoa River. We will be able to fulfill people's demand", he said.

The minister made the announcement at a function as the chief guest on Thursday while distributing cash money and other items among 69 families of a boat-capsize victims who died in the Karotoa River near Auliar Gat under Boda upazila of Panchagarh district on September 25.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman was present as the special guest. The function was held on the premises of Marea Babonhat union parishad in Boda upazila, organised by district administration.

The function was addressed, among others, by Md Atiqul Huque, director general of disaster management department, Rangpur divisional commissioner Md Sabirul Islam and DIG of Rangpur range police Abdul Halim Mahamud with deputy commissioner of Panchagarh Md Johurul Islam in the chair.

Police Super Sirajul Huda, Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Zakia Khatun, UNO of Boda Upazila Solayman Ali and Boda Upazila Chairman Faruk Alam Tobi were present on the occasion.

After the accident, Bangladesh Awami League stood beside the victim families according to the Prime Minister's direction, Suran said.

Each affected family received Taka 50,000 and dry foods, rice, lentil, edible oil and salt. -BSS







