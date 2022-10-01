Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 October, 2022, 11:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bridge to be built on Karotoa River soon: Sujan

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 277

PANCHAGARH, Sept 30: Railways Minister M Nurul Islam Sujan has said a bridge would be built on the Karotoa River near Aulia Ghat in the district very soon to meet the long-cherished demand of the people of the region.
"Inhabitants of Boda and Debiganj upazilas were demading for long to build a bridge on the Karotoa River. We will be able to fulfill people's demand", he said.
The minister made the announcement at a function as the chief guest on Thursday while distributing cash money and other items among 69 families of a boat-capsize victims who died in the Karotoa River near Auliar Gat under Boda upazila of Panchagarh district on September 25.
State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman was present as the special guest. The function was held on the premises of Marea Babonhat union parishad in Boda upazila, organised by district administration.
The function was addressed, among others, by Md Atiqul Huque, director general of disaster management department, Rangpur divisional commissioner Md Sabirul Islam and DIG of Rangpur range police Abdul Halim Mahamud with deputy commissioner of Panchagarh Md Johurul Islam in the chair.
Police Super Sirajul Huda, Panchagarh Municipality Mayor Zakia Khatun, UNO of Boda Upazila Solayman Ali and Boda Upazila Chairman Faruk Alam Tobi were present on the occasion.
After the accident, Bangladesh Awami League stood beside the victim families according to the Prime Minister's direction, Suran said.
Each affected family received Taka 50,000 and dry foods, rice, lentil, edible oil and salt.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5-tier security measures for Durga Puja in Ctg
Trade via Banglabandha land port to remain suspended for 11 days
3.20 lakh C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur
DMP arrests 59 for selling, consuming drugs in city
25 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Mass-awareness on birth and death registration stressed
Pvt univs’ permanent campuses: deadline ends on Dec 31
Bridge to be built on Karotoa River soon: Sujan


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Satkhira
Child drowns in Gazipur
PM: Efforts underway to repatriate war criminals, Bangabandhu's killers
Dhaka's air quality is 'unhealthy'
SSC examinee killed in Chattogram road crash
Durga Puja begins
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
Ukraine's NATO move as Russia annexes 4 regions
US announces severe sanctions on Russia over annexations
Tigresses optimistic for a winning start to Asia Cup
Most Read News
Suicide bombing kills 19, mostly girls, at education center in Kabul
Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears, hunger
Ukraine's NATO move as Russia annexes 4 regions
Tell the world about BNP's misrule: PM urges expats
Putin to officially annex 4 Ukrainian regions on Friday
Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories today
Armoured Corps 42nd Annual Commander's Conference 2022
Price hike weighs heavy on low income people
Demonstrators including unions attend a rally as part of a nationwide day of workers strike
Will the next election be any different from the previous ones?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft