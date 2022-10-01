Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 October, 2022, 11:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Int’l Day of Older Persons today

PreZ, PM issue messages

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285

The International Day of Older Persons will be observed in the country today like elsewhere across the globe with the theme 'The Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World'.
On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the country's all senior citizens and wished sound health and peaceful life for them.
President Abdul Hamid, in his message, said, "I welcome the initiative of observing the International Day of Older Persons in the country like elsewhere in the world. I think this year's theme for the day 'The Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World' is appropriate".
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had inserted Article 15 (Gha) in the Constitution of Bangladesh for ensuring social security of the country's senior citizens, he said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said the Awami League (AL) government has taken various initiatives, including National Policy-2013 on Older Persons and the Parent's Care Act, 2013, for overall welfare of the elderly people.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5-tier security measures for Durga Puja in Ctg
Trade via Banglabandha land port to remain suspended for 11 days
3.20 lakh C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur
DMP arrests 59 for selling, consuming drugs in city
25 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Mass-awareness on birth and death registration stressed
Pvt univs’ permanent campuses: deadline ends on Dec 31
Bridge to be built on Karotoa River soon: Sujan


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Satkhira
Child drowns in Gazipur
PM: Efforts underway to repatriate war criminals, Bangabandhu's killers
Dhaka's air quality is 'unhealthy'
SSC examinee killed in Chattogram road crash
Durga Puja begins
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
Ukraine's NATO move as Russia annexes 4 regions
US announces severe sanctions on Russia over annexations
Tigresses optimistic for a winning start to Asia Cup
Most Read News
Suicide bombing kills 19, mostly girls, at education center in Kabul
Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears, hunger
Ukraine's NATO move as Russia annexes 4 regions
Tell the world about BNP's misrule: PM urges expats
Putin to officially annex 4 Ukrainian regions on Friday
Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories today
Armoured Corps 42nd Annual Commander's Conference 2022
Price hike weighs heavy on low income people
Demonstrators including unions attend a rally as part of a nationwide day of workers strike
Will the next election be any different from the previous ones?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft