Int’l Day of Older Persons today

The International Day of Older Persons will be observed in the country today like elsewhere across the globe with the theme 'The Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World'.

On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the country's all senior citizens and wished sound health and peaceful life for them.

President Abdul Hamid, in his message, said, "I welcome the initiative of observing the International Day of Older Persons in the country like elsewhere in the world. I think this year's theme for the day 'The Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World' is appropriate".

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had inserted Article 15 (Gha) in the Constitution of Bangladesh for ensuring social security of the country's senior citizens, he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said the Awami League (AL) government has taken various initiatives, including National Policy-2013 on Older Persons and the Parent's Care Act, 2013, for overall welfare of the elderly people. -BSS









