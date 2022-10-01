Video
Stunned Ruud follows ill Norrie out of Korea Open

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

SEOUL, SEPT 30: World number two Casper Ruud crashed out of the Korea Open quarter-finals on Friday to 56th-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, while Britain's Cameron Norrie pulled out ill.
Japan's Nishioka had the top seed and US Open finalist on the back foot from the start, breaking his first service game without allowing the Norwegian to take a point before powering to the first set 6-2.
Ruud rallied to take the second set 6-3 but was outclassed in the third set as Nishioka won it 6-2 to take a shock victory in just under two hours in Seoul.
Nishioka will face either Mackenzie McDonald of the United States or Aleksandar Kovacevic from Serbia in the semi-finals.
"It was an unfortunate result but that's how it is sometimes," said the 23-year-old Ruud, who was also the runner-up at the French Open.
"I was trying to improve some things and step further into the court but, in the end, it led to too many mistakes.
"Even though it didn't go well I still like to think it's going to help improve my game in the future."
Ruud had beaten Nicolas Jarry of Chile in the last 16 to secure his spot in the ATP Finals.    -AFP



