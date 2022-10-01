Newcastle sign teenage Australia striker Kuol

LONDON, SEPT 30: Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign teenage striker Garang Kuol from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Kuol, 18, made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.

Born in Egypt, Kuol moved to Australia with his family as a refugee and joined the Mariners' youth system in January 2021.

He only made his A-League debut for the Mariners in April but made an immediate impression, scoring four goals in his first seven appearances as a substitute.

Kuol told Newcastle's official website: "It's unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights.

"Now that I've signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here." Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth said: "Garang is a very promising young talent and we are excited that he'll be continuing his development as a Newcastle United player. -AFP

















