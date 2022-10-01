Kishorganj district go goal feast in National Youth Hockey

Dwin Islam and Tanjidul Islam slammed brilliant hat-trick each as Kishorganj district thrashed Narayanganj district by 14-1 goals in a match of the Al Arafah Islami Bank 27th National Youth

Hockey held today (Friday) at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.

Apart from Dwin Islam's hat-trick with seven goals, Tanjudul Islam scored hat-trick with three goals, while Prince Boddo Omi, Shahrukh Ahmed, Rokibul Islam and Rafmin Chowdhury supported them with a lone goal

each for Kishorganj district in the one-sided affairs.

Nirob scored a consolation goal for Narayanganj district in the match. -BSS











