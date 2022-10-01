Video
Home Back Page

Keep vigil against vandalism during Durga Puja: Quader asks AL men

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday urged leaders and workers of the party to remain vigilant against any attempt at disrupting celebration of Durga Puja.
He made the call at a meeting with the puja celebration committee and Sanatan religious leaders at the political office of the Awami League president in Dhanmondi
Awami League's Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Information and Research Secretary Salim Mahmud were present at the meeting.
Quader said that Awami League is determined to build a non-communal Bangladesh.
Later, Awami League General Secretary attended a discussion meeting organized by the relief and social welfare sub-committee of the party on the occasion of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday at Bangla Academy in the capital.
 Quader said that Hasina was born to suffer like her father Mujib.
Mentioning the name of Sheikh Hasina, the most prominent Bengali and honest, courageous and efficient administrator in Bangladesh after Bangabandhu, Quader said that Sheikh Hasina is the epitome of transformation.
Awami League presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury presided over the event while Awami League presidium member Abdur Rahman, Bangla Academy Director General poet Muhammad Nurul Huda, Dhaka University Bangla Department Chairman Professor Dr. Syed Azizul Haque, Bangla Department Professor Dr. Bhismdev Chowdhury, Awami League Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandy spoke at the event.      -UNB


