Next election must be under caretaker govt: Fakhrul

GAZIPUR, Sept 30: BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said to be accepted by the people, the next parliamentary elections must be held under a non-partisan caretaker government.

Fakhrul said this while speaking as chief guest at a discussion programme held in memory of late BNP leader ASM Hannan Shah on his 6th death anniversary in Gazipur's Kapashia on Friday afternoon.

"Our movement has begun, and it will continue till the current government steps down. The next general election won't be free and fair with the Awami League (AL) in power. That's why we're asking for a caretaker government, and we won't let any other type of election take place this time," said Fakhrul.

Fakhrul added that the country's judiciary is completely controlled by the executive, i.e. AL government ministers.

"While gamblers, robbers and killers are getting bail easily under this government, our leader Khaleda Zia has been languishing in false cases. The AL fears that people will come to the streets and topple the government if Khaleda Zia comes out on bail. That's why they're doing everything they can to keep our leader away from the public," Fakhrul added.

During his speech, the BNP leader also came down heavily on AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"Quader has been shouting against the caretaker government. I want to ask him, why is he afraid? He is afraid because he thinks that his party won't be able to come to power if the election is held under a caretaker government. Our demand is also clear, either a non-partisan caretaker government or no election at all," said Fakhrul.

The discussion was presided over by Fazlul Haque Milon, President of Gazipur district BNP, and was conducted by Khandaker Azizur Rahman Pera, General Secretary of Kapashia upazila BNP. Shah Riazul Hannan, General Secretary of

Gazipur district BNP and Khayrul Kabir Khokon, Joint Secretary General of the party's central command, among others, spoke at the event. -UNB















