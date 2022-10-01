Tell the world about BNP’s misrule, brutality: PM urges expats in Washington



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking with AL and associate body leaders of Virginia State at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Virginia, USA on Thursday. photo : pid

She made the call on Thursday while exchanging views with expatriate Bangladeshis in Washington DC, the United States, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary K M Shakhawat Moon.

Hasina also asked them to disclose the crimes committed by those who are spreading anti-state propaganda abroad.

She said the country is moving forward for continuation of the democratic system for a long period.

"Today Bangladesh has attained the status of a developing country. Everyone will have to work together to continue this trend of development," she was quoted as saying.

The PM said Awami League has ensured a fair environment for the elections in the country. The people now can vote freely, she added.

She said BNP destroyed the electoral system. They (BNP) made fake voters and snatched away the voting rights of the common people by sending hooligans and terrorist forces to the polling booths, she continued.

Hasina said BNP picked 700 candidates against 300 constituencies in the last national election. So, the people didn't vote for them due to their nomination business, she said.

Highlighting various opportunities for investment in the country, she urged the expatriates to make investments in Bangladesh.

Reiterating her firm commitment, the prime minister said not a single person will remain homeless in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina went to the USA on September 19 last to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

On way to the the US she went to London on September 15 and attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19. The PM is expected to return home on October 4. -UNB









