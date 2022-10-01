Video
Saturday, 1 October, 2022, 11:38 AM
Home Back Page

Moderate quake jolts Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 288

A moderate-intensity earthquake jolted Dhaka and other parts of the country in the early hours of Friday.
The epicentre of the earthquake, measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale, was in Mawlaik district in Myanmar, about 471 km east of the capital, said Iqbal Ahmed, in-charge of the Seismic Observatory and Research Centre under Bangladesh Meteoro-logical Department (BMD).
Tremors were felt in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh at 4.22am, said the official.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.
A 5 to 5.9 magnitude quake is considered moderate and can cause slight damage to buildings and other             structures.      -UNB


