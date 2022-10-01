Works on to convert Dhaka-Ctg rail route to dual gauge-double line

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 30: Bangladesh Railway has taken a project to transform Dhaka-Chattogram rail line into dual gauge-double line. In this connection BR has completed the feasibility study of two projects of dual gauge-double line in Tongi-Akhaura and Laksham-Chattogram sections.

Bangladesh Railway sources said the Development Project Proposal (DPP) will be prepared very soon. Asian Development Bank (ADB) is interested to finance the projects, Railway sources said.

In the meantime, construction works of dual gauge-double line project in Laksham-Akhaura is expected to be completed this year.

According to sources, the cost of 93km Tongi to Akhaura line has been estimated at around Tk 14,587 crore and cost of Laksham-Chattogram line has been estimated at around Tk 15,620 crore.

ADB is likely to disburse US$300 million for the Laksham-Chattogram line in 2023 while $200 million for the Tongi-Akhaura line in 2024.

While the 470km Dhaka-Cox's Bazar line will be upgraded at Tk 75,000 crore for movement of broad gauge train which include, Tongi-Akhaura dual gauge line, Laksham-Chattogram dual gauge line, Chattogram-Dohazari dual gauge line, Chokoria-Matarbari dual gauge line.

Bangladesh Railway sources said that the Development Project Proposal (DPP) for the projects have been going on.

Meanwhile, the feasibility study 470km dual gauge rail line from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar has been completed last June.

The construction of dual gauge rail track has been going on in 100km Dohazari to Cox's Bazar rail line and 72km Laksham to Akhaura portion of the Dhaka-Chattogram line. Of them construction of Laksham to Cumilla has already been completed.

But remaining portion from Tongi to Akhaura, Laksham to Chattogram and Chattogram to Dohazari are still metre gauge track.

However, the new project will have a component of

Faujdarhat-Sholashahar chord line (a straight rail route across outer parts of an urban centre) to bypass the Chattogram Railway Station.

Meanwhile, the DPP of Chattogram-Dohazari project with an estimated cost of Tk 7,000 crore has been submitted to the Ministry of Railway for approval.

After the approval, the Bangladesh railway will go for appointment of a contractor for construction of the project.

Presently, there is one metre gauge single line since the past British period.

Bangladesh Railway sources said the ADB has agreed to finance the project.The government has taken the step to make it a dual gauge double line in order to extend it to Cox's Bazar.

According to Bangladesh railway sources, an Australian firm SMEC has prepared the DPP that had been appointed as the consultant of the project in 2018.

The ADB is financing the Tk 7,000 crore project.

The dual gauge rail line will be constructed from Pahartali Station to Sholashahar avoiding the present Battali Station of Chattogram through a chord line from Pahartali to Sholashahar.

With the completion of this rail line, the train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will be introduced diverting from the Port city.

The Railway authority is trying to introduce train service from Dhaka directly to Cox's Bazar at the same period.

The length of Pahartali to Dohazari is 45km while from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar is 100km.







