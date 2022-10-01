

Recipe



Bhutanese

Egg Curry



Ingredients :

Boiled egg 4 pieces

Tomato Chopped 1/2 cup

Onion chopped 1/4 cup

Sliced garlic 2 tsp

Chili powder 1 tbs

Green chilies 10/12 pieces

Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Oil 2 tbs



Recipe

Method:

Divide the boiled egg. Heat the pan with oil. Put onion and garlic in it and fry it until it gets light brown color. Add the chopped tomato. Stir properly. Now include rest of the ingredients. Cook for 2 minutes. Include the boiled eggs in it. Stir properly. Cook 2 more minutes. Serve with boiled rice.







Nepali Tomato Chutney



Ingredients:

Tomato 4 pieces

Onion chopped 1/4 cup

Garlic chopped 1 tbs

Dry chili fry 8/10 pieces

Coriander leaves chopped 2 tbs

Recipe

Salt to taste

Oil 1 tbs



Method:

Brush the oil in the tomato and grill it. Remove the burned skin from the tomato. In a smasher add all the ingredients together and smash it properly. Serve it with boiled rice.

