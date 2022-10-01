Video
Saturday, 1 October, 2022, 11:38 AM
Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022
Alvi Rahman Shovon

Bhutanese
Egg Curry

Ingredients :
Boiled egg 4 pieces
Tomato Chopped 1/2 cup
Onion chopped 1/4 cup
Sliced garlic 2 tsp
Chili powder 1 tbs
Green chilies 10/12 pieces
Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp
Salt to taste
Oil 2 tbs

Method:
Divide the boiled egg. Heat the pan with oil. Put onion and garlic in it and fry it until it gets light brown color. Add the chopped tomato. Stir properly. Now include rest of the ingredients. Cook for 2 minutes. Include the boiled eggs in it. Stir properly. Cook 2 more minutes. Serve with boiled rice.



Nepali Tomato Chutney

Ingredients:  
Tomato 4 pieces
Onion chopped 1/4 cup
Garlic chopped 1 tbs
Dry chili fry 8/10 pieces
Coriander leaves chopped 2 tbs
Roasted sesame seeds 2 tbs
Salt to taste
Oil 1 tbs

Method:
Brush the oil in the tomato and grill it. Remove the burned skin from the tomato. In a smasher add all the ingredients together and smash it properly. Serve it with boiled rice.



