Saturday, 1 October, 2022, 11:38 AM
Home Life & Style

Health Tips

Dengue Patient : Do's, Don'ts and Danger signs

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022
Dr. Mohd . Sharif Uddin

Senior Resident (Medicine Department) Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

Senior Resident (Medicine Department) Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.


The number of Dengue infected and hospitalized patient is increasing everyday in different hospitals throughout the Country. Most of the dengue patients don't need hospitalization. Under supervision of a registered physician dengue patient can be managed in home based monitoring. Risk & Complications of Dengue can easily be minimized if following things are kept in mind.
* Things must to do for a Dengue patient:  
1. Complete bed rest.
2. Must take plenty of liquid including Orsaline 3-4 sachet (at least 3 litre/day) .
3. For Fever/pain other than paracetamol no painkiller should be used.
4. Patient must put under mosquito net especially during daytime.
5. Mosquito breeding places around the house should be destroyed.
6. If any of the following sign is observed in a patient, immediate hospitalization is needed.
* Danger signs:
1. Unable take any food orally.
2. Intractable vomiting not responding to medicine.
3. Severe abdominal pain.
4. Drowsiness or sudden unconsciousness.
5. Severe weakness or extreme fatigue.
6. Numbness or Cold extremities (Hand/feet) .
7. Chest pain or Shortness of Breath.
8. Bleeding from any sites specially from Gum or any orifice.(per vaginal bleeding  in women with or without menstruation)
9. Passing of black tarry loose stool.
10. Unable to pass urine for more than 4 to 6 hours.
* Don'ts in Dengue patient:
1. No antibiotic or Drugs should be taken Without consultation with a BMDC registered physician .
2. No intramuscular injection should be given.
3. Stay relax. Don't be panicked or overstressed.
4. Avoid physical exertion at least 2 weeks after recovery.


