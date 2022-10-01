Radisson Blu celebrates “World Tourism Day 2022”

With the aim to promote tourism and hospitality, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden celebrated "World Tourism Day2022" in a magnificent fashion. The hotel engaged in a wide range of activities to rejoice this wonderful occasion.

The theme for this year for World Tourism Day is"Rethinking Tourism", where the opportunity arises for all of us to rethink how we do tourism for a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient sector. Each year, this day is commemorated to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

This year, Radisson Blu Dhaka brought the delicacies from 7 different scrumptious cuisines around the world including Traditional Bangladeshi, European, Arabic, Thai, Indian, Chinese and Japanese at its special arrangement of dinner buffet.Food lovers got a taste of a selection of mouth-watering items featuring Italian Ossubuco, Beijing Duck, Chicken Biriyani, Beef Tenderloin, Butter Chicken, Sushi, Lebanese Chicken, Irish Pie, assortment of French pastries and many more delicious items.

To make the occasion more exciting, Radisson Blu Dhaka organized a photography contest named "Captured Bangladesh" with exciting prizes for the winners with the best photo selected. Additionally, a program called "Community Cleanup"tookplace at the Dhaka Cantonment Railway Station which involved the participation of all the employees to raise awareness of important issues such as cleanup environment,recycling, waste management etc. and make the planet a better place for living and also taking care of our nature and establishments.

Besides, a seminar called "Sustainable Tourism" was heldwith the trainee students from National Hotel & Tourism Training Institute (NHTTI), UCEP Bangladesh, Bogura Polytechnic Institute, ACE Hospitality Management, Regency Hospitality Training Institute and otheruniversities and institutions as well. The seminar mainly aimed at letting everyone be responsive and active to implement the theme of "Rethink Tourism" as an essential part to develop the socio-economic status of the country.











Dan Cake planning to launch breakfast Items

When it comes to Bakery items, "Dan Cake" is one of most trusted and reliable name among the consumers. Since stating its operation in 2015, Dan Cake has established itself as one of the leading snack brand of Bangladesh with the quality and variety of its products. After winning the trust ad heart of the Bangladeshi customers with their top-of-the-line cakes & cookies for 7 years, Dan Cake is now planning to add breakfast products to its product list. The breakfast products will consist of milk breads, tortilla ruti and croissants. With these three breakfast products, Dan Cake calls this category Breakfast Solutions.

Milk bread has become an essential part of our daily breakfast, Tortilla Ruti is similar to our homemade Ruti while Croissant, a popular breakfast item in Europe has increasingly been liked by Bangladeshi consumers.







