Fashion house McCoy brings Puja collection. Made of comfortable fabrics, these collections have the charm of Sharda.Mesbah-ul-Alam Saju, fashion designer and founder and managing director of McCoy, said, We always bring new collections for the festivals of the country. As we prioritize the local flavor in these collections, so does the climate. In addition, the global issue is also targeted.