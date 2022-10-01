

The unique craze of saree in puja

Celebration means new clothes and in Durga Puja variety of new dresses are worn by ladies amongst which saree definitely overlaps every other dress.

Durga Puja is celebrated for five days and on each day a new saree is worn by the ladies. It is not only wearing a new saree but also giving new sarees to Maa Durga as the offering is also a very important virtual performed by the devotees during Puja days.

Paying reverence to Goddess Durga, the festival is renowned not only for its popular pandals but also for its traditional garb. The iconic white and red saree is a festive fashion favourite donned by women across the country and world, for that matter during the festival of Durga Puja.

Dhakai Jamdani plays a very major role in the selection of puja sarees. There are a variety of colors and designs of this saree which are most chosen ones for the wearer during Durga Puja days. The range of Dhakai Jamdani is so wide that a person of any age can pick up one as per her choice. In other words, age is no bar for wearing this type of saree. Designs are mainly floral but some are having geometric or bird motif on it. Ladies who are living abroad also buy Dhakai Jamdani saree online through the internet to celebrate Durga Puja over there.

It really creates a spectacular sight when all ladies in red and white Dhakai Jamdani saree performs the virtual of 'Sindoor Khela' in front of Maa Durga on the final day of Durga Puja festival.

Since Durga Puja involves five days many other types of sarees are also worn on different days of Durga Puja in which Handloom sarees are occupying a very broad area.

Handloom sarees are a traditional textile of Bangladesh which plays a major role in the economic development of rural Bangladesh.

Handloom sarees has got both cotton and silk type which are of very much ethnic look. These are of both self-colored and combination type. When a lady wears new cotton handloom saree on the first day of puja she creates an ambiance for puja wherever she goes. Generally, everybody would like to dress up in cotton handloom saree for the first two days of Durga Puja. From Ashtami evening they switch over to silk handloom sarees which really look gorgeous on them in Puja Celebration.

Now both cotton and silk handloom sarees have different designs on them. Designs are of small 'buti' bird motif (namely peacock) fish motif, animal motif (namely deer and elephant) and floral motif with the variety of combinations on it.

Some handloom sarees are of geometric motif also which goes no less in look compared to other motifs spoken before. There are some stunning Bengal Handloom sarees available either online or in showrooms - in silk, tassar, matka, linen etc. Churned out by expert weavers of Bengal. These are all chosen sarees of all ladies who are planning to celebrate Durga Puja wearing sarees for all five days.

Exquisite handloom sarees and dhakai jamdani sarees are there forever to cherish. Every wrap of these beautiful sarees speaks of culture and tradition of our country. The moment someone decides to buy them they are singing an unseen bond with a rich heritage of our motherland. So ladies come forward and sign this unseen bond and make yourself a party for up keeping culture heritage of our country which celebrating Durga Puja.











Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindu people is always celebrated in style, largely because the jubilation of Puja also keeps the people of other religion captivated. So during Puja, the hindu people try to ornament them in unique way so that their dress can complement the huge jubilation.Celebration means new clothes and in Durga Puja variety of new dresses are worn by ladies amongst which saree definitely overlaps every other dress.Durga Puja is celebrated for five days and on each day a new saree is worn by the ladies. It is not only wearing a new saree but also giving new sarees to Maa Durga as the offering is also a very important virtual performed by the devotees during Puja days.Paying reverence to Goddess Durga, the festival is renowned not only for its popular pandals but also for its traditional garb. The iconic white and red saree is a festive fashion favourite donned by women across the country and world, for that matter during the festival of Durga Puja.Dhakai Jamdani plays a very major role in the selection of puja sarees. There are a variety of colors and designs of this saree which are most chosen ones for the wearer during Durga Puja days. The range of Dhakai Jamdani is so wide that a person of any age can pick up one as per her choice. In other words, age is no bar for wearing this type of saree. Designs are mainly floral but some are having geometric or bird motif on it. Ladies who are living abroad also buy Dhakai Jamdani saree online through the internet to celebrate Durga Puja over there.It really creates a spectacular sight when all ladies in red and white Dhakai Jamdani saree performs the virtual of 'Sindoor Khela' in front of Maa Durga on the final day of Durga Puja festival.Since Durga Puja involves five days many other types of sarees are also worn on different days of Durga Puja in which Handloom sarees are occupying a very broad area.Handloom sarees are a traditional textile of Bangladesh which plays a major role in the economic development of rural Bangladesh.Handloom sarees has got both cotton and silk type which are of very much ethnic look. These are of both self-colored and combination type. When a lady wears new cotton handloom saree on the first day of puja she creates an ambiance for puja wherever she goes. Generally, everybody would like to dress up in cotton handloom saree for the first two days of Durga Puja. From Ashtami evening they switch over to silk handloom sarees which really look gorgeous on them in Puja Celebration.Now both cotton and silk handloom sarees have different designs on them. Designs are of small 'buti' bird motif (namely peacock) fish motif, animal motif (namely deer and elephant) and floral motif with the variety of combinations on it.Some handloom sarees are of geometric motif also which goes no less in look compared to other motifs spoken before. There are some stunning Bengal Handloom sarees available either online or in showrooms - in silk, tassar, matka, linen etc. Churned out by expert weavers of Bengal. These are all chosen sarees of all ladies who are planning to celebrate Durga Puja wearing sarees for all five days.Exquisite handloom sarees and dhakai jamdani sarees are there forever to cherish. Every wrap of these beautiful sarees speaks of culture and tradition of our country. The moment someone decides to buy them they are singing an unseen bond with a rich heritage of our motherland. So ladies come forward and sign this unseen bond and make yourself a party for up keeping culture heritage of our country which celebrating Durga Puja.