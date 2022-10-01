

Dark skin brightening up tips

Cleanse and moisturize daily

Using a noncomedogenic cleanser may help prevent skin problems.

* To keep skin bright and supple, it is best to cleanse and moisturize it daily, ideally right after showering.

* Use a gentle cleanser that does not clog the pores. It may be worth looking for one that claims to be "noncomedogenic."

* Massage the cleanser into the skin with clean fingertips, then rinse it off with warm (not hot) water and pat the skin dry with a clean towel.

* Some researchTrusted Source suggests that black skin loses moisture quicker than some lighter skin tones.

* To avoid this, and to prevent the skin from looking ashy, apply a daily moisturizer that contains humectants, such as glycerin or hyaluronic acid. Humectants retain moisture in the skin.

* People can purchase moisturizers containing glycerin or hyaluronic acid online.

* A highly effective moisturizer is petroleum jelly (Vaseline). However, people should take care when applying thick products such as this to the face, as they may cause acne. Be sure that they are noncomedogenic before applying.

* Avoid moisturizers with fragrances, as these can irritate some people's skin. Moisturizers that include creams or ointments are preferable to lotions.

* Do not use a loofah or other similar exfoliating product on the skin. Also, avoid abrasive scrubs.

Always wear sunscreen

* One of the biggest myths about black skin is that it does not burn, and that black people do not need to wear sunscreen. This is untrue, and everyone should use adequate sun protection.

* Although people with black skin are less likely to get skin cancer from sun exposure, they are more likelyTrusted Source to die from the condition if it does develop. This may be because it is more difficult to notice and diagnose.

* Sun exposure can also cause dark spots, such as those typical of melasma, to develop on black skin. It can also make existing spots darker.

* The AAD recommend using a waterproof sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 that protects against both ultraviolet (UV) A and UVB rays. This is called broad spectrum protection.

* People should apply sunscreen all year round to all areas of exposed skin, even on cloudy days, when in the shade, and in the winter.

* Many regular moisturizers contain SPF, including facial moisturizers. Sun protection is especially important on the face, as it is often the only part of the skin that gets sun exposure all year round.

* Face creams with SPF are available in pharmacies, drug stores, and online.

