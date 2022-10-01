

Long live the touchstone of leadership

Birth of Sheikh Hasina is an important event for Bangladeshi people and youth. Her birthday possesses huge moral significance for future generations as well. On September 28, Sheikh Hasina, the dream leader of building a developed-prosperous-safe Bangladesh, was born. To say something about a person, it is important to take into account his/ her birth, upbringing and actions.

Born to a political family, visionary Sheikh Hasina started her political career while still a student and has to date been serving as the president of the Awami League for 41 consecutive years. She is in her fourth term in office as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

One of the most influential women in the world now is Sheikh Hasina. She has received global recognition for her foresight, knowledge, and diplomatic tact from people all around the world.

Sheikh Hasina's political career has not been smooth despite the fact that she is the oldest of the five children of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib. The gruesome murder of her beloved father and most of the family on August 15, 1975, changed her life in every way.

People's leader Sheikh Hasina was born in the newly born state of Pakistan, grew up with the embryonic development of the state called Bangladesh born in the womb of Pakistan as a result of the ruling group's regime of oppression and exploitation. The four-time prime minister was born in Tungipara, Gopalganj, on September 28, 1947 and spent much of her childhood in the small village where. She also started her schooling there.

When Bangabandhu was elected as a legislator, Sheikh Hasina's family moved to Dhaka in 1954. She was admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Girls' School and College and later moved to Azimpur Girls' High School, where she completed her secondary education in 1965.

She was then admitted to Badrunnesa Government Girls' College. During her bachelor's course, she was elected vice-president of the students' union of Eden Girls' College in 1966-67 (Badrunnessa and Eden Girls' Colleges were a single entity during the period).

Later, she enrolled in a masters' program in Bangla at Dhaka University. While a student of DU, she served as general secretary of the Rokeya hall unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Sheikh Hasina actively engaged in the student movement of 1969, the historic Six-Point movement of 1966, and the anti-Ayub struggle in 1962 as a student leader.

Sheikh Hasina has discussed her involvement in student politics in a number of addresses. She once stated: "I have been interested in politics from my time in school. I belonged to the Chhatra League while I was in college and Graduate school. I served for the University Chhatra League committee while attending Dhaka University. However, I never desired a position."

Sheikh Hasina supported Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during the Mass Upsurge of 1969 and the Six-Point movement of 1966, playing an important role with her mother in both movements.

After the assassination of her parents in 1975, Sheikh Hasina and her family were offered political asylum in India, where she stayed till 1981. She returned to her homeland on May 17, 1981 after living in exile for 6 years. That year, she was elected president of the Awami League in absentia.

On May 17, 1981, Sheikh Hasina, who had just been elected president of the Bangladesh Awami League, arrived home to a massive gathering stretching from the airport to Farmgate and Manik Miah Avenue, where she spoke at a public rally.

Sheikh Hasina entered politics with a particular mindset. She didn't get into politics out of a desire for power. In addition to political theory on her mind, the people of Bengal were in her heart's atrium.

Sheikh Hasina's government is successfully ruling the country for the third consecutive term translating its electoral pledge into actions.















