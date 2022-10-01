



Shafiqual Haque Choudhury Sharokgrontho



ASA was established by Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury in 1978 and amid an unwavering effort of four decades he transformed ASA as one of the topmost NGOs in the world.

ASA founder had successfully transformed ASA into the most efficient and sustainable MFI of the world. ASA model is the most appreciated and the most sought after in operating microfinance across the world.



However, ASA founder Md Shafiqual Haque Choudhury passed away on 12 February 2021. After his demise ASA authority decided to publish an anthology of memoirs of its founder. Celebrated individuals from home and abroad, economists, development exponents, former public servants, NGO lords and colleague and friends of late ASA founder wrote articles highlighting his extraordinary life and vision that were compiled in the "Shafiqual Haque Choudhury Sarokgrontha".



Among the dignitaries who have contributed in the collection of memoirs are, Dr Muhammad Yunus, Nobel laureate and founder of Grameen Bank, Dr. Zaforullah Chowdhury, Trustee, Gonoshathaya, former Governors of Bangladesh Bank Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed and Dr Atiur Rahman, Former Cabinet Secretary M Abdul Aziz, Former Vice Chancellor of ASA University Dr Dalem Chandra Barman, Professor Nurul Islam, former teacher of Dhaka University.



Besides, Executive Vice Chairman of MRA Md. Fashiullah, Deputy Managing Director of PKSF Mr. Md. Fazlul Kader, Senior journalists Mr. Ajay Das gupta and Mr Bivuranjan Sarker, NGO personalities including Mr. Shib Narayan Kairy, Mr Sukhendra Sarker, Mr. Murshed Alam Sarker, Mr Zakir Hossain, and Mr Abdul Awal. His former colleagues Mr Md Enamul Haque, Mr Md Fayzer Rahman, Mr Nelson Rema, Mr. Md. Taufiqul Islam Chowdhury, Mr. Mohammed Azim Hossain and AKM Aminur Rashid.



Mr Stuart Rutherford, British financial inclusion expert, Mr. Dirk Bruwer, Dutch microfinance entrepreneur and investor, Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip, Chairman, CARD Bank, Philippines also recollected their memories on ASA founder.



Dr. Muhammad Yunus wrote, "ASA founder Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury left this world suddenly. His death shocked many of his well-wishers, friends and fraternity at home and abroad. He entered in the realm of microfinance suddenly and without prior institutional preparation.



He endeavoured to achieve what he believed firmly. His endless courage was his core strength. Although he was a latecomer in microfinance domain, but by dint of bold leadership, managerial brilliance, he turned ASA as one of the top MFIs of the country."



Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Salehuddin Ahmed wrote in his article, "Shafiq Choudhury has developed a devoted and skilled staff contingent by providing befitting training and international exposure. Developing skilled human resource through necessary training is one of his significant contributions.



He invented financial schemes and materialized them through his mission. For the versatile contributions in socio-economic development and poverty alleviation Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury has become a pioneer who will be revered by the people."



Another former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman mentioned, "Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury will be reminisced as the inventor of simple model for the rural development of Bangladesh. By dint of his sincere efforts ASA has become famous as a simple but sustainable MFI."



Former Cabinet Secretary M Abdul Aziz wrote, "He spent 41 years with ASA in his 72 years life as its architect, implementer, reformer and leader. He built ASA bit by bit as an efficient organization to realize the dreams of an affluent society free from poverty that he cherished in his early life. Md Shafiqual Haque Choudhury and ASA have become an inseparable entity."



British Financial Inclusion Specialist Mr. Stuart Rutherford mentioned, "The qualities of Shafiq that impressed me most were his honesty and his openness. Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury was included in many outstanding figures in his generation, and he was the best."



Dutch investor and entrepreneur Mr. Dirk Brower wrote in his column, "Shafiq was widely recognized as one of the world's most important pioneers and global leaders in the field of microfinance and financial inclusion. Shafiq dedicated his whole life towards improving livelihoods of the poor and disadvantaged."



Founder of Gonoshasthya Dr. Zaforullah Chowdhury wrote, "Shafiq had a unique trait that he didn't believe in foreign dependency. And valuing that vision he transformed ASA into self-financed and self-reliant institution. ASA earned a prestigious position in the world for its simple and effective model that is easy to replicate."



Former Vice Chancellor of ASA University Dr. Dalem Chandra Barman wrote, "I considered Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury as my friend, philosopher, and guide. He was such a nice person combined with rare human qualities. We are fortunate to get him within us."



Executive Vice Chairman of MRA Md. Fashiullah mentioned in his article, "Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury was different type of human being. He shaped ASA as a self-reliant organization didn't like foreign assistance or aid for the development."



Deputy Managing Director of PKSF wrote in his column, "Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury created such an organization that is gigantic in shape but fast in pace. GOs and NGOs can learn from the innovations of ASA."



Furthermore, several articles of his colleagues, friends and well-wishers were included in the memoir. Writers through their write ups evaluated late ASA founder's life, legacy, works and philosophy neutrally and from various points of view. In this book, 50 Bangla articles and poems and 17 English articles were compiled.



For various reasons it is a unique publication as we live in a country which is burdened with overpopulation and highly prone to natural disasters. How Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury was able to flourish ASA as an iconic organization under such an adverse atmosphere? Readers will get the answers to this question in the memoir "Shafiqual Haque Choudhury Sharokgrontho."



His life and works would be an important source for all, especially for development activists to gather necessary knowledge to move forward. It is obvious that this memoir will be considered a precious document in the history of socio-economic development of Bangladesh and the world too.



The reviewer is an essayist and

development activis















A Unique Testimony in the History of Socio-Development of BangladeshSoon after liberation, Bangladesh had to face critical problems such as food scarcity, unemployment, poverty etc. and overcoming those problems was not easy. During those tumultuous days, some patriotic sons of the country had come up with a set of visionary ideas of social welfare and wipe out poverty. Md Shafiqual Haque Choudhury was one of them.ASA was established by Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury in 1978 and amid an unwavering effort of four decades he transformed ASA as one of the topmost NGOs in the world.ASA founder had successfully transformed ASA into the most efficient and sustainable MFI of the world. ASA model is the most appreciated and the most sought after in operating microfinance across the world.However, ASA founder Md Shafiqual Haque Choudhury passed away on 12 February 2021. After his demise ASA authority decided to publish an anthology of memoirs of its founder. Celebrated individuals from home and abroad, economists, development exponents, former public servants, NGO lords and colleague and friends of late ASA founder wrote articles highlighting his extraordinary life and vision that were compiled in the "Shafiqual Haque Choudhury Sarokgrontha".Among the dignitaries who have contributed in the collection of memoirs are, Dr Muhammad Yunus, Nobel laureate and founder of Grameen Bank, Dr. Zaforullah Chowdhury, Trustee, Gonoshathaya, former Governors of Bangladesh Bank Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed and Dr Atiur Rahman, Former Cabinet Secretary M Abdul Aziz, Former Vice Chancellor of ASA University Dr Dalem Chandra Barman, Professor Nurul Islam, former teacher of Dhaka University.Besides, Executive Vice Chairman of MRA Md. Fashiullah, Deputy Managing Director of PKSF Mr. Md. Fazlul Kader, Senior journalists Mr. Ajay Das gupta and Mr Bivuranjan Sarker, NGO personalities including Mr. Shib Narayan Kairy, Mr Sukhendra Sarker, Mr. Murshed Alam Sarker, Mr Zakir Hossain, and Mr Abdul Awal. His former colleagues Mr Md Enamul Haque, Mr Md Fayzer Rahman, Mr Nelson Rema, Mr. Md. Taufiqul Islam Chowdhury, Mr. Mohammed Azim Hossain and AKM Aminur Rashid.Mr Stuart Rutherford, British financial inclusion expert, Mr. Dirk Bruwer, Dutch microfinance entrepreneur and investor, Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip, Chairman, CARD Bank, Philippines also recollected their memories on ASA founder.Dr. Muhammad Yunus wrote, "ASA founder Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury left this world suddenly. His death shocked many of his well-wishers, friends and fraternity at home and abroad. He entered in the realm of microfinance suddenly and without prior institutional preparation.He endeavoured to achieve what he believed firmly. His endless courage was his core strength. Although he was a latecomer in microfinance domain, but by dint of bold leadership, managerial brilliance, he turned ASA as one of the top MFIs of the country."Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Salehuddin Ahmed wrote in his article, "Shafiq Choudhury has developed a devoted and skilled staff contingent by providing befitting training and international exposure. Developing skilled human resource through necessary training is one of his significant contributions.He invented financial schemes and materialized them through his mission. For the versatile contributions in socio-economic development and poverty alleviation Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury has become a pioneer who will be revered by the people."Another former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman mentioned, "Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury will be reminisced as the inventor of simple model for the rural development of Bangladesh. By dint of his sincere efforts ASA has become famous as a simple but sustainable MFI."Former Cabinet Secretary M Abdul Aziz wrote, "He spent 41 years with ASA in his 72 years life as its architect, implementer, reformer and leader. He built ASA bit by bit as an efficient organization to realize the dreams of an affluent society free from poverty that he cherished in his early life. Md Shafiqual Haque Choudhury and ASA have become an inseparable entity."British Financial Inclusion Specialist Mr. Stuart Rutherford mentioned, "The qualities of Shafiq that impressed me most were his honesty and his openness. Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury was included in many outstanding figures in his generation, and he was the best."Dutch investor and entrepreneur Mr. Dirk Brower wrote in his column, "Shafiq was widely recognized as one of the world's most important pioneers and global leaders in the field of microfinance and financial inclusion. Shafiq dedicated his whole life towards improving livelihoods of the poor and disadvantaged."Founder of Gonoshasthya Dr. Zaforullah Chowdhury wrote, "Shafiq had a unique trait that he didn't believe in foreign dependency. And valuing that vision he transformed ASA into self-financed and self-reliant institution. ASA earned a prestigious position in the world for its simple and effective model that is easy to replicate."Former Vice Chancellor of ASA University Dr. Dalem Chandra Barman wrote, "I considered Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury as my friend, philosopher, and guide. He was such a nice person combined with rare human qualities. We are fortunate to get him within us."Executive Vice Chairman of MRA Md. Fashiullah mentioned in his article, "Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury was different type of human being. He shaped ASA as a self-reliant organization didn't like foreign assistance or aid for the development."Deputy Managing Director of PKSF wrote in his column, "Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury created such an organization that is gigantic in shape but fast in pace. GOs and NGOs can learn from the innovations of ASA."Furthermore, several articles of his colleagues, friends and well-wishers were included in the memoir. Writers through their write ups evaluated late ASA founder's life, legacy, works and philosophy neutrally and from various points of view. In this book, 50 Bangla articles and poems and 17 English articles were compiled.For various reasons it is a unique publication as we live in a country which is burdened with overpopulation and highly prone to natural disasters. How Md. Shafiqual Haque Choudhury was able to flourish ASA as an iconic organization under such an adverse atmosphere? Readers will get the answers to this question in the memoir "Shafiqual Haque Choudhury Sharokgrontho."His life and works would be an important source for all, especially for development activists to gather necessary knowledge to move forward. It is obvious that this memoir will be considered a precious document in the history of socio-economic development of Bangladesh and the world too.The reviewer is an essayist anddevelopment activis