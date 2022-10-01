Crowded, it was;

crowded, it had been. Out of

nowhere, a subject got

interested.



In want of

a conversation, I

approached.



Out of nowhere, the

vocal cords recalled the

notes of an offering.



Expressed melodies had

never been that excited

around an existence

of an/other.



Had I not been a

sensation, I wouldn't have

trembled after all these

years of existential

contradictions.



Ended, but

humorously, with a

disaster, staged

and spread by the

individuals that are

aware of the

trembling.



Expressed, sadly, in return, a

shared 'bad faith' by the

approached-other that,

exists, already a first

person plural number.



I exist!





The poet is a post-structuralist