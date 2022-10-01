Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 October, 2022, 11:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Out of nowhere!

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Muhammad Kamruzzaman

Crowded, it was;
crowded, it had been. Out of
nowhere, a subject got
interested.

In want of
a conversation, I
approached.

Out of nowhere, the
vocal cords recalled the
notes of an offering.

Expressed melodies had
never been that excited
around an existence
of an/other.

Had I not been a
sensation, I wouldn't have
trembled after all these
years of existential
contradictions.

Ended, but
humorously, with a
disaster, staged
and spread by the
individuals that are
aware of the
trembling.

Expressed, sadly, in return, a
shared 'bad faith' by the
approached-other that,
exists, already a first
person plural number.

Crowded, it was;
crowded, it had been. Out of
nowhere, a subject got
interested.
I exist!


The poet is a post-structuralist



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Out of nowhere!
Unbound
Epistles from a Poet
I named you Mandela
The Great Gatsby and the question of desire
Riddle
A Conversation
T h e  V e i l


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Satkhira
Child drowns in Gazipur
PM: Efforts underway to repatriate war criminals, Bangabandhu's killers
Dhaka's air quality is 'unhealthy'
SSC examinee killed in Chattogram road crash
Durga Puja begins
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
Ukraine's NATO move as Russia annexes 4 regions
US announces severe sanctions on Russia over annexations
Tigresses optimistic for a winning start to Asia Cup
Most Read News
Suicide bombing kills 19, mostly girls, at education center in Kabul
Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears, hunger
Ukraine's NATO move as Russia annexes 4 regions
Tell the world about BNP's misrule: PM urges expats
Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories today
Putin to officially annex 4 Ukrainian regions on Friday
Armoured Corps 42nd Annual Commander's Conference 2022
Price hike weighs heavy on low income people
Demonstrators including unions attend a rally as part of a nationwide day of workers strike
Will the next election be any different from the previous ones?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft