Out of nowhere!
Crowded, it was;
crowded, it had been. Out of
nowhere, a subject got
interested.
In want of
a conversation, I
approached.
Out of nowhere, the
vocal cords recalled the
notes of an offering.
Expressed melodies had
never been that excited
around an existence
of an/other.
Had I not been a
sensation, I wouldn't have
trembled after all these
years of existential
contradictions.
Ended, but
humorously, with a
disaster, staged
and spread by the
individuals that are
aware of the
trembling.
Expressed, sadly, in return, a
shared 'bad faith' by the
approached-other that,
exists, already a first
person plural number.
Crowded, it was;
crowded, it had been. Out of
nowhere, a subject got
interested.
I exist!
The poet is a post-structuralist