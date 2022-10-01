

Unbound

Weakened from lack of sleep, and stupor,

Frantically holds on to her little baby

In a strong embrace, and won't let the baby go.

Till exhaustion reins her in -

The mother is fast asleep now,

Completely relaxed in deep sleep - plainly oblivious of the baby,

She lets go of the baby from her clasp.

Bound she was to the baby in one moment; and totally unbound, the next.



A young boy, tears welling up in his eyes, implores: "Daddy, don't go away,

Please don't".

As the father leaves him at school, the boy

Does not want to let go of his dad.



Soon enough, while playing with other children,

The boy becomes unaware of the father who just left him.

He now is unbound from the father he was bound to

Before frolicking in the happy dirt

Of the playground, possessed him in full.



A young husband, comes back home to find a letter from his wife -

"I am leaving you forever. I have found another man".

The husband, tormented and angry, wails aloud in pain: "How could she?"

Realizing soon the fickle nature of love and fidelity,

He chooses to refocus on his work with patience and diligence,

Soon breaks the shackles of his fake union -

He is suddenly unbound from the ties that had bound him before

With clasps of illusory passion and blind infatuation.



The middle aged man, agonized by a son who goes astray,

Begs the son to mend his ways,

Beseeches him to follow the path of good,

But to no avail,

Wisdom and benign resignation soon dawn on him -

He decouples himself at last from the wayward son,

Choosing to sever the bonds of father and son -

The father is now unbound from the son, while he was bound to him before.



The old man, retired and resting, loses his house and property,

As the vagaries of Time play tricks on him,

Cries out in momentary desperation: "How am I to live?"

But, he survives, choosing instead to live with far less than he had,

Is now unbound from the shackles of wealth and luxury,

And is rid of the false security and deception

That had bound him to them before.



The dying man cries out in pain: "God, please save me;

I do not want to die!", his ghost unwilling to let go of the withering body.

His God is benignly reticent - gives the man no answer.

The man cries out to his priest: "Look, God will not help me,

Can you help me earn His grace and reprieve?"

"Stupid man, you!", says the priest: "Your fate is already ordained -

God or Nature responds not to mortal pleas nor entreaties.

Our forms and appearances are ever molded of impermanence".

The man now sees there really is no way to evade death:

"It's time to go", says he.

Unbound at last from the falsity of a perpetuating the self

That have perennially beset the human kind ,

This man embraces his death in peace, at last.

He was bound to 'his' body before,

He is unbound from 'it', now.



A father and a mother, wailing inconsolably at the bedside of their

Dying daughter, so young of age, so pretty of form.

"How can the Creator punish us so, how can He take away our daughter?"

The Wise One sitting close by, says to the parents:

"This is all an illusion - a Maya that ensnares the sentient;

'You' were the cause of her mortal birth

Through the desires of 'your' own prior births.

But you never were the cause of her existence.

Be grateful to the time you had with her,

Be thankful for her presence now,

Embrace her with your consciousness

Unsullied by yet another desire

To possess her for long. Let her peacefully pass on.

She is beyond you, she is beyond your existence.

The illusion of her presence will soon evaporate.

There is no object, no deity, no person, to help bind oneself to her;

For, it is all an appearance, it always was -

A curious mirage of karmic dimension.

And yet, bound we falsely are to notions of perpetuity

Of a 'Self' trapped in the grasp of an illusory continuity,

Ever since the moment our mortal forms

Took mortal births, to be followed later by mortal deaths.

This pestering causal chain of births and deaths,

And the Suffering that go with them,

Is firmly anchored in twin states of Desire and Attachment.

A realization of this Noble Truth,

In its hallowed import full,

Sets the Mankind at last truly free -

Ever unbound - never ever to be bound anew".

The poet is a retired vascular surgeon residing in Virginia, USA



















