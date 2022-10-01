

Epistles from a Poet

Translation: Gazi Abdulla-hel Baqui



Letter No: 61



[This letter was written to Kabiguru Rabindranath Thakur. Rabindranath replied to this letter on 15 Bhadra 1342; 01/9/35]



To your lotus-like auspicious feet,

Gurudeb ! I have not seen your beautiful feet for many a day.

In fear of the dog mark on 'His Masters Voice', the satisfied goddess of Poetry has possibly left me for long. Therefore, I have declared self-banishment from the party-group of literature.



I cannot remember that I have ever created disturbances in your meditation. Yet, I know that the lotuses of my respect have not been deprived of the touches of your feet. So, in spite of enjoying recess, I have maintained a safe distance from you.



Some of my poet-friends and dear litterateurs are conducting 'Nagorik'. Last year, 'Nagorik' was enlightened by the touch of your rays of light during the Puja; this year we will also approach you with the recollection of that amount of bravery in mind. We will be thankful to you for any sort of writing. Towards the end of Bhadra, the Puja-Issue of 'Nagorik' will be published and we hope before that we will be blessed with the 'Offerings' from you.



I refrained myself from seeking information of your health. I conclude here.

With humble submission

Nazrul



Letter No: 62

[Written to Mahmuda Khatun Siddiqua]



39 Sathinath Road

Kolkata

3-9-35

The affectionate one,

Any day you can come in the evening after 7 O'clock. Generally I stay at home after 7 O'clock. It would be better to inform me of the day of your coming. The end-

Your well-wisher

Nazrul Islam



Letter No: 63

[Written to Poet Jasimuddin]



Hinoo House

P.O.Hinno

Ranchi

13-1-36

Uterine brother,

Affectionate Jassim! Take my hearty blessings! I am going to Kolkata by motor car the day after tomorrow (Wednesday)-children will also accompany me. I will meet with you on Thursday in the morning or in the afternoon. That time I told you in the Gramo Rehearsal room that I had submitted a book for (Maktab-literature) for approval.

You and friend Mansur Shaheb are the members of the selection committee. Hence, I can remain assured on an expectation that you must select my book. You are younger to me and my most affectionate.

I hope you have not seen the opposite and you will also never see. May Allah prosper you day by day! And I always pray for it. You probably do not even know how much your name and fame appears to me so glorious. I have accepted lifelong separation from the field of literature-therefore, all the glory and reputation of our society depends on your meritorious performances.

I have belief enough that you will not be disheartened in that. -However, if my book is not selected, I will be heartily distressed -you are not supposed to give me that sort of pain. Your Baudi and children are now alone or without guardian, otherwise I would go to Kolkata two-four days ago only for pursuing you.

I am requesting you so much as there is an undeniable claim of affection on you. If the book is not selected, I will get extremely hurt and will also suffer a great loss. Besides, after going through the book, you will find that by avoiding the conventional method as much as possible, I have tried to make it innovative.

It is true that it was written as well as edited by me. I am not telling a lie-believe it. You will be able to understand it after reading the poems and some prose-works of that book. I do not think there is a necessity of writing you more than this. Will you come to the Gramophone Rehearsal room on Thursday, or will I have to go to you? May Allah bless you! I conclude here.

Always well-wisher

Kobida



Letter No: 64

[Written to Atul Chandra Dutta]



(Mr Faizur Rahman Ahmed published the following letter with its Photostat copy in the newspaper called 'Pakistan' on 11 Jaistha1374. He told about the preservation of this letter of Nazrul that he got the information from Rustom Ali Shaheb, the owner of a book stall at Bogura. The letter was written to the name and address of AutulChondraDutt, Roy and Roy Chowdhury, a book seller and publisher. Kolkata.)

Gramophone Club

106, Upper Circular Road

17. 1. 36



Dear Autul Babu ,



Today I found a house on the "Sitanath Road". There is a 'fifteen anna' possibility of renting that house, because it rents either 55 or 60. It will be settled in the evening. I have to pay advance money for a month at that time. Yesterday I told you about the borrowing of Taka one hundred. Kindly give Chondi Taka one hundred for me-I will return it within this February and you need not worry.

If you say, I can send you a cheque containing back-date. Did you meet with the headmaster of the Model School? When should I go to meet with him?

My mother-in-law has not come round yet. Today Sani, my eldest son, is running fever. Temperature has risen up to 103 degree Celsius. I am running short of money. If you do not give me money, I will not be able to pay house rent. I hope, you will just favour me helping at this distressed period of your friend-this is all.

Thanks with friendliness,

Nazrul Islam

Dr Gazi Abdulla-helBaqui is a poet, researcher, translator and a university professor





















