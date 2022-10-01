Shashi Tharoor’s blunder on manifesto a distorted India map

NEW DELHI, Sept 30: Congress presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor on Friday landed in a row as the manifesto shared by him for the poll shows a "distorted map of India" in which he has erroneously omitted parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The map shown in the manifesto evoked sharp reactions on social media, Tharoor's office made the correction. A functionary from his office said the distorted map was a "printing error".

Many users on Twitter, however, expressed displeasure over the error.

Amit Malviya, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) IT cell head, said while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Tharoor is hell-bent on dismembering India.

"Shashi Tharoor, Congress's presidential hopeful, puts a mutilated map of India in his manifesto. While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell-bent on dismembering India. Maybe he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis," Malviya tweeted.

Amid the backlash, Tharoor issued an apology and tweeted, "No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately and I apologise unconditionally for the error." This is not the first time that Tharoor faced flak for showing a distorted map of India.

Back in 2019, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted a map of India where the northernmost territory of the country was missing. He later deleted the tweet and rectified his mistake. -HT













