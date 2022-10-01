Nord Stream blasts equal to several hundred kilos of TNT

Russian spy chief: West was behind sabotage of Nord Stream

COPENHAGEN, Sept 30: The four leaks affecting the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were caused by underwater explosions corresponding to hundreds of kilogrammes of explosives, a Danish-Swedish report said Friday.

"The magnitude of the explosions was measured at 2.3 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale, respectively, probably corresponding to an explosive load of several hundred kilos," the two countries said in a joint report to the UN Security Council.

Following a request from Russia, the Security Council is due to hold an emergency meeting on the leaks later on Friday.

"All available information indicates that those explosions are the result of a deliberate act," the countries said.

The source of the explosions has remained a mystery, however, with both Washington and Moscow denying responsibility.

The Scandinavian countries also said that "the possible impact on maritime life in the Baltic Sea is of concern, and the climate effect would likely be very substantial".

All the leaks, which were discovered on Monday, are in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm.

Two of the leaks are located in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, and the two others in the Danish one.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

While the pipelines are not currently in operation, they both still contained gas.

On Thursday, the pipelines operator said it had so far been unable to assess the damage but said it would do so "as soon as it receives necessary official permits".

It said access could be allowed "only after the pressure in the gas pipeline has stabilised and the gas leakage has stopped".

Danish authorities have said the leaks will continue until the gas in the pipelines is exhausted, which is expected to occur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Russia's top spy said on Friday that Moscow had intelligence indicating that the West was behind what he said was a "terrorist act" against the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

A sharp drop in pressure on both pipelines was registered on Sept. 26 and seismologists detected explosions, triggering a wave of speculation about who might have sabotaged one of Russia's most important energy corridors.

The European Union said it suspected sabotage caused the damage to the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in Swedish and Danish waters. The White House has dismissed Russian allegations it was behind the incidents.

"We have materials that point to a Western trace in the organisation and implementation of these terrorist acts," Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), was shown telling reporters on state television.

The spy chief's remarks are the most direct public accusation against the West from a senior Russian official. He did not say what evidence Russia had, but said the West was trying to obscure who carried out the attack.

"The West is doing everything to hide the true perpetrators and organizers of this international terrorist act," Naryshkin said. The SVR is the direct successor to the once mighty First Chief Directorate of the Soviet-era KGB.

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the "unprecedented sabotage" against the Nord Stream gas pipelines was "an act of international terrorism."

The Kremlin declined to comment on Naryshkin's remarks but said there needed to be a thorough international investigation into the incidents. -AFP, RUETERS









