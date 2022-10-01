Video
Home Foreign News

EU rejects Russia’s ‘illegal annexation’ in Ukraine

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279

BRUSSELS, Sept 30: EU leaders on Friday vowed they would "never recognise" Russia's illegal annexation of four more regions in Ukraine and accused the Kremlin of imperilling global security.
"We firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation by Russia of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions," the 27 leaders said.
Their statement was released as Russian President Vladimir Putin formally signed an accord that sees Moscow lay claim to the occupied territories.
"Russia is putting global security at risk," the EU leaders said, accusing Moscow of "wilfully undermining the rules-based international order and blatantly violating the fundamental rights of Ukraine to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, core principles as enshrined in the UN Charter and international law".
The leaders dismissed the "illegal" referendums staged by the Kremlin to justify its land grab and called on "all states and international organisations to unequivocally reject this illegal annexation".
The four territories create a crucial land corridor between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.
"These decisions are null and void and cannot produce any legal effect whatsoever. Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk are Ukraine," the EU statement said.    -AFP


