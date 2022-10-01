Countryside News

Countryside News

Saleh Ahmed Takrim was accorded a reception in Nagarpur Upazila Parishad hall room of Tangail on Thursday for securing third position in a Qur'an recitation competition held in Saudi Arabia. Nagarpur Upazila administration organized the programme with UNO Wahiduzzaman in the chair. Tangail DC Dr Ataul Goni attended the programme as the chief guest while SP Sarker Md Kaisar was present as special guest. Takrim, 13-year-old son of Hafez Abdur Rahman of Bhadra Village, also received Tk 2.5 lakh from district and upazila administrations and police department at that time. photo: observerPreparation of Durga Puja, the largest festival of Hindu Community, has almost been complete in Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola in a festive mood like elsewhere in the country. A total of 13 mandaps have been set up under four police stations in the upazila this year. The photo shows idols ready at a temple. photo: observer