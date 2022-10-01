Two held with silver in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Sept 30: Police arrested two people along with 15 kilograms of silver from Gangni Upazila in the district on Thursday when they were smuggling those from India.

The arrested persons are Akash Ahammed, 25, Dhoni Rahman, 33, residents of Chak Kalyanpur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station Abdur Razzaque said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers took position in Karamdi Village at around 7am, and caught Akash and Dhoni red-handed along with the silver.

"We seized a motorcycle along with those smuggled silver. We are also trying to identified the other members of the gang and arrest them," the OC added.









