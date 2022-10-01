Union Parishads achieve people’s confidence in Pirojpur



No. 4 Chirapara Parsaturia Union Parishad in Pirojpur. photo: observer

Compared to previous years and decades, these local government bodies are becoming active in implementing many more people-oriented projects. Accountability and transparency are improving.

Under Local Governance Support Project (LGSP-3) of Local Government Division of Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, these projects are being implemented. Projects are financed by World Bank.

According to sources, in the on-going projects, women empowerment is facilitated.

To achieve set target, every Union Parishad has to do regular activities in an inclusive manner which brings good governance at grassroots level.

Achieving sustainable development goals (SDG) by 2030 is the highest priority of the government. So the government has started sustainable development from the bottom level. Ignoring rural development, people's active participation in all sorts of development activities and real development must not be achieved, a research finding said.

Union Parishad Chairman of Sikder-Mollick Union in Pirojpur Sadar Md Shahidul Islam Said, "Local government can't work freely. We are always depended on central government because we don't have required allocation for annual budget."

"Digital literacy for every local governmental people is a must. But we have no digital devise. Lack of educational qualification and poor money as honorarium and changes of elected chairmen and members also threaten to building long team work of a Union Parishad. Yet government is playing remarkable and proactive role in strengthening the local government," he added.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Morium Jahan said, discrimination between elected male members and woman members is significantly reduced. But women political empowerment is not at the optimum level, she added.

Union Parishad has to be more effective to realise local resources and revenue, the UNO further said.

Local resources for local development directly ensure local people's participation in development, and there is a scope of more local tax collection besides household taxes, she maintained.

She added, village courts need to spread at union parishads; all unions are active; but their village courts are not much active.

Deputy Director of Local Government (DDLG) and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Monira Parvin said, the DDLG post has been enhanced to deputy secretary level; it seems the government is serious about strengthening local government; local government, especially Union Parishad, is much more dynamic.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman said, local government is an institution of hundred years old; all limitations might not be solved overnight.

The government's priority of Union Parishad is the centre point of all development activities in rural areas, he added.

Reducing facility gap between rural and urban areas, all efforts must be provided to the local government in near future, the DC maintained.







PIROJPUR, Sept 30: Union Parishads are gaining people's confidence in the district.Compared to previous years and decades, these local government bodies are becoming active in implementing many more people-oriented projects. Accountability and transparency are improving.Under Local Governance Support Project (LGSP-3) of Local Government Division of Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, these projects are being implemented. Projects are financed by World Bank.According to sources, in the on-going projects, women empowerment is facilitated.To achieve set target, every Union Parishad has to do regular activities in an inclusive manner which brings good governance at grassroots level.Achieving sustainable development goals (SDG) by 2030 is the highest priority of the government. So the government has started sustainable development from the bottom level. Ignoring rural development, people's active participation in all sorts of development activities and real development must not be achieved, a research finding said.Union Parishad Chairman of Sikder-Mollick Union in Pirojpur Sadar Md Shahidul Islam Said, "Local government can't work freely. We are always depended on central government because we don't have required allocation for annual budget.""Digital literacy for every local governmental people is a must. But we have no digital devise. Lack of educational qualification and poor money as honorarium and changes of elected chairmen and members also threaten to building long team work of a Union Parishad. Yet government is playing remarkable and proactive role in strengthening the local government," he added.Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Morium Jahan said, discrimination between elected male members and woman members is significantly reduced. But women political empowerment is not at the optimum level, she added.Union Parishad has to be more effective to realise local resources and revenue, the UNO further said.Local resources for local development directly ensure local people's participation in development, and there is a scope of more local tax collection besides household taxes, she maintained.She added, village courts need to spread at union parishads; all unions are active; but their village courts are not much active.Deputy Director of Local Government (DDLG) and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Monira Parvin said, the DDLG post has been enhanced to deputy secretary level; it seems the government is serious about strengthening local government; local government, especially Union Parishad, is much more dynamic.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman said, local government is an institution of hundred years old; all limitations might not be solved overnight.The government's priority of Union Parishad is the centre point of all development activities in rural areas, he added.Reducing facility gap between rural and urban areas, all efforts must be provided to the local government in near future, the DC maintained.