Village police get clothes, goods in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Sept 30: New clothes and various goods were distributed among village police members in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Kotalipara Upazila administration organized a distribution programme in the Upazila Parishad hall room in the afternoon.

Kotalipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ferdous Wahid distributed various goods and clothes among the village police members.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Nitul Roy and Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Kotalipara Police Station Ashraf Hossain, among others, were also present during the distribution.















