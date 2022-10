BARGUNA, Sept 30: A two-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a pond in Taltali Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Topu, son of Riyaj Matbar, a resident of Bagirhat Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Topu fell down into a pond next to the house in the morning while he was playing near its bank.

Later on, the family members rescued the body of the child from the pond.