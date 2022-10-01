Four nabbed with drugs in Kishoreganj, Kurigram

Four people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Kishoreganj and Kurigram, on Wednesday.

KISHOREGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested two young men along with 57 bottles of foreign liquor from Nikli Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: Ershad Mia, 25, son of Kenu Mia, and Ashok Mia, 24, son of Rahmat Ullah, residents of Islampur Village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nikli Police Station (PS) Muhammad Monsur Ali Arif said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Islampur area at night, and arrested the duo along with the foreign liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Nikli PS in this regard, the OC added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A woman and her daughter-in-law were arrested by police along with phensedyl in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested persons are Jaygun Bewa, 50, and Jemi Khatun, 24, residents of Dhanigagla Hirarkuti Village under Santoshpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Hirarkuti area in the morning, and arrested them along with 100 bottles of phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nageshwari PS, the arrested persons were sent to the jail following a court order.







