Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 October, 2022, 11:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in Kishoreganj, Kurigram

Published : Saturday, 1 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Our Correspondents

Four people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Kishoreganj and Kurigram, on Wednesday.
KISHOREGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested two young men along with 57 bottles of foreign liquor from Nikli Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The arrested persons are: Ershad Mia, 25, son of Kenu Mia, and Ashok Mia, 24, son of Rahmat Ullah, residents of Islampur Village.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nikli Police Station (PS) Muhammad Monsur Ali Arif said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Islampur area at night, and arrested the duo along with the foreign liquor.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Nikli PS in this regard, the OC added.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A woman and her daughter-in-law were arrested by police along with phensedyl in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The arrested persons are Jaygun Bewa, 50, and Jemi Khatun, 24, residents of Dhanigagla Hirarkuti Village under Santoshpur Union in the upazila.
Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Hirarkuti area in the morning, and arrested them along with 100 bottles of phensedyl.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nageshwari PS, the arrested persons were sent to the jail following a court order.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside News
Two held with silver in Meherpur
Union Parishads achieve people’s confidence in Pirojpur
Village police get clothes, goods in Gopalganj
Minor drowns at Taltali
Four nabbed with drugs in Kishoreganj, Kurigram
Four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Five murdered in three districts


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Satkhira
Child drowns in Gazipur
PM: Efforts underway to repatriate war criminals, Bangabandhu's killers
Dhaka's air quality is 'unhealthy'
SSC examinee killed in Chattogram road crash
Durga Puja begins
Russia faces UNESCO meeting walkout over Ukraine war
Ukraine's NATO move as Russia annexes 4 regions
US announces severe sanctions on Russia over annexations
Tigresses optimistic for a winning start to Asia Cup
Most Read News
Suicide bombing kills 19, mostly girls, at education center in Kabul
Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears, hunger
Ukraine's NATO move as Russia annexes 4 regions
Tell the world about BNP's misrule: PM urges expats
Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories today
Putin to officially annex 4 Ukrainian regions on Friday
Armoured Corps 42nd Annual Commander's Conference 2022
Price hike weighs heavy on low income people
Demonstrators including unions attend a rally as part of a nationwide day of workers strike
Will the next election be any different from the previous ones?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft