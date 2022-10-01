Four ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Four people including a speech-impaired teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Munshiganj and Bhola, in five days.

GOPALGANJ: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gurudas Dutta, 51, a resident of Pirarbari Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Gurudas Dutta has committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a tree near a pond in the area in the morning due to a family feud with his wife over loan.

Being informed, police recovered his body from the scene and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

MUNSHIGANJ: A man has reportedly committed suicide in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Md Mintu Mia, 48, a resident of Baluchar Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mintu had a quarrel with his family members. As sequel to it, he might have committed suicide in his house at early hours on Thursday.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajdikhan Police Station (PS) AKM Mijanul Haque confirmed the incident.

BHOLA: Two people including a speech-impaired teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Lalmohan and Daulatkhan upazilas of the district in three days.

A cowboy has reportedly committed suicide in Lalmohan Upazila on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Tuhin, 21, son of Nur Islam Matabbar of Ward No. 1 in Nurabad Union under Dularhat PS of Char Fasson Upazila in the district.

The deceased's brother Bechhu Matabbar said Tuhin lived in a hut in Ward No. 2 Char Kachuakhali area under Pashchim Char Umed Union in Lalmohan Upazila. He had been suffering from mental disease for long.

However, Tuhin drank poison in his hut on Tuesday evening.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued him, but he died on the way to a hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

On the other hand, a speech-impaired teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ima Akhter, 14, daughter of Noyon alias Liton, a resident on Ward No. 9 Helipad area under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said her mother scolded Ima on Sunday morning as she often roamed around the area.

Following this, Ima Akhter hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house out of huff with her mother.

Being informed, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) of Daulatkhan PS Nazrul Islam have recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members as per their request.

Daulatkhan PS SI Nazrul Islam, also the investigation officer of the case, confirmed the incident.









