Five murdered in three districts

Five people including a minor girl have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Mymensingh and Bogura, in three days.

NOAKHALI: Three people were killed in a clash in between two groups of pirates in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Md Kabir, 36, Saharaz, 37, and Nabir Uddin alias Noor Nabi, 36. They were known as the members of Fokar (Fakrul) group.

Police and local sources said two groups of pirates were locked into a gunfight at Char Ghasia in the morning over establishing supremacy in the area.

On information, members of Bangladesh Coast Guard detained five people along with firearms from Ramgati Upazila of Laxmipur District.

Later on, police have recovered three bodies.

The bodies were sent to Noakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies on Friday morning, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatiya Police Station (PS) Md Amir Hossain.

The OC said, "Among the bodies, two were found in Char Ghasia and another in Cumilla. One more person was detained following incident."

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was allegedly killed during a quarrel with his brother's family in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The incident took place in Baluapara area under Gouripur Municipality at noon. Deceased Sabed Ali, 70, was a resident of the area.

Local sources said there was an altercation in between Sabed Ali's family and the family members of his younger brother Amzad Ali at noon. At one stage, Sabed Ali felt sick. He was immediately taken to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Amzad's family members claimed that Sabed was a patient of heart disease. He might have died of heart failure.

Meanwhile, the deceased's daughter Rubi alleged that Taslima, daughter of Amzad, hit Sabed Ali with a brush, which left him injured during the quarrel.

Taslima denied the allegation.

Sub-Inspector of Gouripur PS Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.

BOGURA: A fourteen-month-old baby girl was killed by her father in Sherpur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was the daughter of Zakir Hossain, 45, a resident of Unchulbaria Village under Kusumbi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Zakir was angry as his wife Rabeya Khatun gave birth to a girl child for the second time. The couple often locked into altercations over the matter.

Following this, Zakir threw her 14-month-old baby girl to a pond at early hours, which left her dead on the spot.

The body of the girl was, later, recovered from the pond at dawn and sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, locals caught Zakir and handed over him to police.

Zakir confessed of killing his daughter during primary interrogation.

Sherpur PS OC Ataur Rahman Khandaker confirmed the incident.










