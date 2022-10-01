Thrust on popularising legal aid services to backward char people

GAIBANHDA, Sept 30: A monthly meeting on legal aid services was held in the conference room of the district judgeship of the town here on Thursday with a call to popularise the legal aid services to the backward and hard-to-reach char people of the district.

District Legal Aid Committee (DLAC) organized the meeting in the afternoon in association with Friendship, a leading non-government organization of the country, under its Inclusive Citizenship Sector under Good Governance Project funded by Eriks Friendship Luxembourg.

District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of DLAC Abul Mansur Miah presided over the meeting while District Legal Aid Officer and Assistant Judge Masuma Khanam Juthi conducted the programme.

The meeting was also addressed, among others, by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Nazrul Islam and Assistant Judge Obaidul Haque Rumi.

The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for popularising the legal aid services to the distressed and poor people including the hard-to-reach char dwellers of the district.

They put emphasis on reaching the legal aid services to the grassroots alongside expediting the services towards the poor and distressed victims for protecting their fundamental rights.

Judge Abul Mansur Miah, in his concluding speech, said entire people are equal to the eye of the law; so emphasis should be given to bringing all the victimised people under the legal aid coverage whatever and whenever they need.

The rate of awareness among the cross section people about legal aid services should be enhanced anyhow to attain its success, he added.

Then, after elaborate discussion at the meeting, a decision to set up a Legal Information Booth (LIB) on the court building aimed to provide legal aid services to the distressed people, especially the backward and underprivileged char people of the district.

The LIB would be conducted by Friendship under the direct supervision of DLAC. A trained para legal people would provide need-based legal aid services to the justice seekers coming from remote char areas of the district, said Muhammad Nayeem Kamran, regional manager of Friendship.

Ahmed Toufiqur Rahman, assistant director of Inclusive Citizenship Sector, said the friendship has been working for overall development of the char people here for long. Generally, the backward and underprivileged char people are not interested to file cases with the courts going to the district town due to various reasons including fear and shame.

The initiative to set up LIB on the court building had been adopted so that the remote char people can file cases with the courts without any hassle taking the legal aid services of the booth, he continued.

In reply to a query, he said within very short time, the booth would go to its function.

The LIB would provide legal aid services to the distressed people of the main land of the district if they desire, he concluded.

Almost all members of the legal aid committee took part in the meeting.











